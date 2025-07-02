Dua Lipa is back to doing what she loves most: being on vacation. The singer is known for taking frequent holidays, and no matter where she goes, she brings the appropriate fashion, from bikinis and Chanel bags to knit shorts and cardigans.

After wrapping up the European leg of her Radical Optimism Tour, which included her first stadium shows in the UK, Lipa took a trip to the south coast of Italy with her fiancé, Callum Turner, for some well-earned rest and relaxation. As usual, she shared pictures from her travels on Instagram, showing off her swimsuit choices.

Dua’s Polka Dot Bikini

Lounging by the ocean in Sicily, Lipa chose a flirty swimsuit that perfectly fit the locale’s romantic vibes. She donned a black-and-white polka dot bikini top with halter-neck straps, an intricate lace trim, and high-cut cups that showed off some underboob.

Her thong bottoms were an exact match, featuring a high-cut fit favored by fellow bikini fanatics Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid.

Lipa understood the beach assignment and kept her accessories simple, donning just a pair of black aviator sunglasses on her head (plus her engagement ring from Turner, which she kept hidden from view).

Dua’s Love Of Bikinis

Before kicking off her European tour, Lipa headed back to her homeland of Albania with Turner. Naturally, most of her days were spent going to the beach, as seen in her Instagram post.

In one image, Lipa sports a red hot string bikini set, featuring knotted ties at her hips. She later covered up her swimsuit with a neon yellow tank top featuring oval-shaped cutouts, paired with a pair of cheeky red short shorts.

On another beach day, Lipa used a ripped football jersey as her cover-up, donning a cutout shirt from Martine Rose that was loosely bound together with red and white shoestrings. The midriff-exposing cutout teased Lipa’s sky blue gingham-print bikini top, which she paired with pink shorts.

In true vacation fashion, Lipa carried an oversized basket-weave tote bag with brown leather straps, proving that the singer has mastered beach fashion.