When it comes to Dua Lipa, she’ll always go bold. Minimalism? I don’t think Lipa has ever heard the word. She loves a saturated color, a whimsical print, and, as I’ve personally documented on multiple occasions, rocking a thong as an accessory.

The “Levitating” hitmaker put her penchant for Y2K-inspired garb on full display when she performed at a Spotify concert in Cannes, France last night. Taking to Instagram, she modeled a slime green Coperni mini dress, complete with a keyhole cut-out and a halter neckline embellished with 3D florals.

Lipa showed us one way to rock the ever-popular dress-with-sneakers look, pairing her prom-inspired mini with light pink sneakers that featured pops of bright orange on the sole. Oh, and she finished with a diamond pinky ring, no big deal.

This is just one of many head-turning outfits seen on Lipa’s Future Nostalgia Tour. She’s worn a custom Versace onesie encrusted with Swarovski crystals, a bustier catsuit in highlighter yellow, and a silvery Zenon-inspired look that brought me right back to my Disney Channel days (good times).

Much can be learned from the British pop star’s loud, all-eyes-on-me style. Don’t be afraid of mixing vibrant colors, even if you don’t think they go together. The same goes for prints, my friends. When getting dressed, always think to yourself: WWDW?