If you’ve been sitting with the idea of showing off your thong like it's 2002 all over again, well, there’s nobody better to look to for inspiration than Miss Dua “Levitating” Lipa, AKA the reigning Queen of the Exposed Thong.

The controversial early-aughts trend brings to mind some of the style greats like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Paris Hilton. A die-hard fan of this look, the British pop star has rocked it on countless occasions. In the past week alone, Lipa has flaunted her panties twice. The first time, she paired a blue G-string with a pair of low-rise jeans (Y2K is back, don’t fight it), a sweater, and a dad cap for a collegiate-inspired look with a risqué twist.

On April 30, the singer then styled the trend once again — this time, wearing a high-rise version made of black lace. Lipa then layered on a see-through dress over her statement underwear and accented the ‘fit with knit details like leg warmers and a matching, cat-ear-esque beanie. Yet another outfit that none but Dia Lipa could pull off.

The "Cold Heart" singer is a Bustle-certified, exposed-thong pro. She's made it her thing and she's running with it. And hey, who are we not to stan?