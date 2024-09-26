Dua Lipa Just Kept Forgetting To Wear Pants This Week

You should always make sure you’ve packed the essentials before leaving the house: phone, wallet, keys, headphones, maybe a snack if you’re going to be out for a while. Well, it looks like Dua Lipa might need to start adding “pants” to her mental checklist, because the pop star just had her second pantsless moment in the span of a week.

Dua’s No-Pants Look

Whenever Dua Lipa forgets to wear pants, it’s always giving high fashion. Maybe that’s because she never fails to pair her non-existent bottoms with a couture top — at least, that’s what she did during her most recent pantsless outing.

On Sept. 26, the official Instagram account for Lipa’s weekly newsletter, Service95, posted a series of pictures of the singer posing with the newsletter’s next book club selection, Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders.

In the photos, the “Levitating” songstress wore a red-hot archival Thierry Mugler suit jacket — an unsurprising choice given her long history with the designer. But in lieu of wearing the suit’s matching skirt, Lipa simply opted for a pair of sheer black tights instead.

Luckily for the Lipa, the jacket was such a show-stopper that her missing bottoms were hardly noticeable. The vintage piece featured a uniquely Mugler structure emphasized by the jacket’s dramatic shoulder padding, an asymmetrical neckline, and playful teardrop-shaped button closures.

The blazer also featured two parallel pockets in the front — a plus for Lipa, given that she didn’t have any pants pockets to rely on.

Twice In One Week

This isn’t the first time Lipa has forgotten to wear pants. In fact, it’s not even the first time this week.

On Sept. 21, the Barbie actor posted a series of photos to promote her upcoming tour. Among the random selection of food snaps and rehearsal pics was a photo of Lipa wearing a red ‘80s-inspired jacket (not unlike the Mugler number) and a matching pair of crimson undies atop yet another pair of black sheer pantyhose.

Leaning into the trend even further, the “Dance the Night” singer shared another photo of the outfit in the carousel, this time making sure to include the internet’s most hated shoe, a pair of black knee-high Tabi boots by Maison Martin Margiela, in the shot.

If anyone can pull off the no-pants look, it’s Dua Lipa.