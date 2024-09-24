Dua Lipa Wore The Internet's Most Hated Shoe — & Forgot To Wear Pants

There’s an epidemic in Hollywood. The chicest celebrities are collectively experiencing amnesia. The strain? Sartorial.

Since Kendall Jenner stepped out sans pants in 2022, countless style stars also “forgot” to wear bottoms, ditching pants, skirts, and all other crotch-covering varietals. While the pantsless celeb list is exhaustive (it includes Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez), one star keeps returning to the controversial style: Dua Lipa.

Dua’s Fiery Red Co-Ords

The songstress may have been alluding to herself as the narrator of her song “Houdini,” but it could’ve easily been from the POV of her pants. She’s been one of the biggest advocates for forgoing bottoms, rocking the look in high-fashion campaigns, her album promo materials, and even while on vacation. And she’s not quite over the trend.

Lipa posted a carousel of photos on main over the weekend, inviting her followers to catch her on tour. Among random pictures of her meal and a barren landscape, one ’fit, in particular, was worthy of a double take. In it, she had her eyes closed, mouth open in glee. And her look? Spicy co-ords.

While “co-ords” typically stands for a matching top and bottom, Lipa’s take featured a new permutation of wardrobe pieces: a jacket and underwear. On top, she wore a long-sleeved collared jacket akin to ’80s-era suiting. Her fitted choice featured round gold buttons down the torso, which she kept fully fastened.

As for what she paired it with, she chose matching crimson underwear, effectively styling her panties to her top. To match her buttons, she accessorized with gold hoop earrings — multiple in one ear.

Her Controversial Shoe

In another photo, Lipa revealed the entirety of her outfit and it included one of the most controversial shoe styles. She posed atop a giant tire in the middle of what looks like a random location. The photo showed Lipa wearing black knee-high Tabi boots, aka the infamous Maison Martin Margiela shoe style with a slit between the big toe and the rest of one’s digits.

As expected, this isn’t the first time Lipa has worn the polarizing shoe. In fact, she owns multiple pairs in different iterations including Mary Jane heels and ballet flats.

Two controversial trends in one? Only she would dare.