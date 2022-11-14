In noteworthy outfits from this weekend (along with Olivia Wilde’s bra top and maxi skirt), Dua Lipa tops the list. She showed off a saucy sheer look with an unexpected homage to SpongeBob SquarePants. It was shocking and, yet, so Dua.

Taking to Instagram, the Grammy-winning artist posed in a pastel pink fishnet dress, complete with nipple covers that resemble a smiling Patrick Star (a peak millennial outfit TBH). The slinky halter dress, which included matching fingerless gloves that extend past the elbow, was plucked from GCDS’s spring 2023 collection. The cheeky statement piece is just one many GCDS designs that draw inspiration from the Nickelodeon classic.

Tying everything together seamlessly, the “Don’t Start Now” singer wore a bubblegum pink thong underneath and sported a star-stamped manicure in the same shade. A single blue metallic chain earring embellished with diamonds and a white, bow-shaped bag finished off the fierce ‘fit. Lipa captioned the photos: "down undaaaa in bikini bottom ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️." (She rocked this look at a party in Melbourne, while on tour in Australia.)

Lipa is known for her flamboyant, boundary-pushing style choices, but of all her looks to date, this one might just be my all-time favorite — and that’s saying something.