Olivia Wilde just nailed yet another glamorous red carpet look. Attending the star-studded Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday, the Don't Worry Darling director stood out amidst the bevy of celebs, all thanks to a chic two-piece set.

The black ensemble was comprised of a slinky, tube-style bra top and a voluminous skirt (with pockets!). It was a custom look from Polish designer Magda Butrym, whose long list of famous fans includes Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, and Anya Taylor-Joy. Wilde grounded her own chic look with a pair of sky-high ‘Bebe’ platform pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti in a glossy patent finish Then, she added gold tulip-inspired statement earrings by Irene Neuwirth, FTW. *Chef kiss.*

This is just the latest in a string of fabulous fashion moments from the actress. Working with popular celebrity stylist Karla Welch, some of Wilde’s other noteworthy looks of late have included a hooded cut-out dress, as well as a dazzling chevron gown, which she paired with red latex opera gloves. She also freed the nipple in a stunning sheer number embellished with crystals and feathers.

Clearly unafraid of taking a sartorial risk, the 38-year-old has become of one of my favorite people on any given red carpet.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images