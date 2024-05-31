Some of fashion’s most memorable looks in recent history are rather exhibitionist. Case in point: Jennifer Lopez quite literally broke the internet her jungle print Versace dress at the 2000 Grammy Awards. Kim Kardashian followed suit with NSFW Paper Magazine cover shoot in 2014, for which she donned nothing but strands of pearls. Then there’s Julia Fox — just this this year she’s donned an upcycled sneaker bra, silver-high waisted undies, and a hairy flesh graphic print bikini (as an act of protest against the dismantling of women’s reproductive rights). Meanwhile, Doja Cat has been wearing one skin-baring look after another in public — see her white T-shirt dress at the Met Gala.

But contrary to what people may think, showing skin doesn’t alway have to be so obviously in your face. And when it comes to the celebrities that provide a more high-fashion approach, very few people are doing it quite like model and former Victoria Secret’s angel, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She has a knack for wearing revealing looks the most elegant ways, be it with a see-through sheer Versace gown or by baring it all in an artful manner.

To prove it, I have curated some of the model’s most revealing looks to date. But the one thing you’ll notice they all have in common is that they are all extremely sophisticated approaches to showing some skin.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Sheer Suit

While in Italy for Milan fashion week last September, Huntington-Whiteley wore a well-tailored silk-gauze skirt suit that was completely see-through. The blush-colored set was wore with coordinating underpinnings to make the peek-a-boo effect feel more subtle.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s See-Through Balmain Look

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In 2014, following a brief hiatus from the runway, the model commemorated her return to the catwalk by closing Balmain Spring/Summer 2013 show in a sheer caged top. The look, made from a sparkly open weve material, freed the nip like a true high fashion girlie. The expert stylings helped, too — note how her high-rise ruffled mini skirt and lace ankle boots temper the element of exposure.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Sheer Black Gown

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

While out-and-about in Paris for the Spring/Summer 2016 shows, Huntington-Whiteley wore a chic Versace gown that was revealing in more way than one — it had sheer fabric, and strategically-placed cutouts along the side. And from the look of the see-through skirt paired with high-waisted undies, the model was well ahead of the no pants trend, which really took off about four years later.

Rosie Huntingon Whiteley’s Open-Lace Catsuit

Leave it to Huntington-Whiteley to make a legit all white lace catsuit (hers is from Wardrobe NYC) polished enough to wear on a night out. Her winning strategy? To add an oversized blazer and her sultriest red lipstick.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Visible Undies

Robino Salvatore/GC Images/Getty Images

Earlier this year the model was photographed at a party in Milan wearing a look that was both revealing and elegant. The lingerie-inspired outfit in question featured a sheer, slip-like dress with see-through panels that revealed a matching garter (to keep her high-cut undies in place, of course).

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Cheeky Cannes Look

Arguably one of her most revealing looks to date (Elle UK birthday suit photo spread aside), the model posted a selfie while in Cannes for the annual film festival last week that was surprising to say the least. The image showed the model wearing nothing but some really expensive jewelry by the highly-coveted Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti collection. Hey, if you got it, why not flaunt it?