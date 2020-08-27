e.l.f.'s Beautyscape Event Is A Dream For Aspiring Makeup Artists

Wannabe makeup artists, rejoice: e.l.f.'s Beautyscape event is back for 2020, giving you the chance to play a role in creating a music-inspired collection for the brand.

Beautyscape 5.0: The Remix kicks off Aug. 28 with Frankie Grande returning as host. As in previous years, the competition gives online creators and customers the opportunity to help create a summer beauty collection. Last year's winning creation was Retro Paradise (below), a tropical-inspired 18-piece eyeshadow palette. This year, e.l.f. is partnering with Universal Music Group and Brands, the minds behind the popular viral campaign Eyes.Lips.Face.

To participate, customers should post their best music video inspired makeup looks to social media using the hashtag #beautyscaperemixcontest, tagging e.l.f. on whichever platform they use. Fans have from Aug. 28 through Sep. 18 to upload their entries. On Sept. 24, a panel of e.l.f. judges will select nine finalists who will move on to a final round of voting, which will be conducted by the panel and e.l.f.'s social media community. On Oct. 5, three winners will be chosen to create collections themed around "music, self-expression, and style."

In addition to the winners, e.l.f. has also teamed up with Girls, Inc., a non-profit centered on mentoring girls to become strong women. Three alumni from Girls, Inc. will work with the brand and be connected with mentors, contest winners, and artists from Universal Music Group and Brands to get hands-on business experience.