When it comes to fun collaborations, there is no one who does it better than e.l.f. Cosmetics. (I mean, you remember the awesome Chipotle collection right?) So if you’ve wondered how the beauty brand can raise the food-themed collab bar, you’re in luck. On March 31, e.l.f. Cosmetics and Dunkin’ announced that they’re teaming up for a limited-edition beauty collection.

The seven-piece collection is filled with Dunkin’-inspired products to make your morning routine a little sweeter (and a million times more fun). Products range from $6-75 and cover pretty much every makeup need. Glazed lip glosses, shadows decked out in sprinkles, donut-shaped face sponges — this is a collection you won’t want to miss.

There’s the Dunkin’ Dozen Eyeshadows, three eyeshadow palettes with dozens of pastry-inspired shades to make your eyes really pop. The Glazed for Days Lip Glosses are hydrating glosses that give you the ultimate glossy finish and come in Dunkin’-hued shades. There’s even a Coffee Lip Scrub (which yes, has a nice coffee scent to really perk you up), to keep your lips soft and smooth.

You’ll also find the Donut Forget Putty Primer, a Strawberry Frosted With Sprinkles Face Sponge, and a munchkin box-like Wake Up And Makeup Bag to keep all your makeup essentials organized.

e.l.f. Cosmetics

Can’t decide on what to get? No problem. Splurge and go for The Classic Dunkin’ Stack which includes every single product featured in the collection as well as an exclusive e.l.f. x Dunkin’ cup that comes with straw-inspired brushes.

You can shop the collection at elfcosmetics.com, and Ulta stores and ulta.com on April 1.

