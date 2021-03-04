The e.l.f. x Chipotle Beauty Collab Comes With Free Guac

Guac is extra, and so is the new e.l.f. Cosmetics x Chipotle collaboration — but in the best way. The restaurant and the beauty brand have teamed up again, and this time it's to launch a makeup collection theme inspired by the chain's iconic menu items. That means sautéed peppers, salsa, and, yes... guac.

The just-announced makeup line features four colorful products: a 12-shade eyeshadow palette with neutral browns, warm-toned red and golds, and pops of avocado green; a fiery-red tinted lip gloss; a blending sponge set that's adorably shaped like an avocado; and a makeup bag designed to resemble the restaurant's iconic chip bag. Like all of e.l.f.'s beauty products, the new Chipotle collection is affordable with prices ranging from $8 to $18.

But the collaboration isn't just about makeup. The beauty brand and restaurant have also teamed up to create a limited-edition burrito bowl fans can order: the Eyes. Chips. Face. Bowl is pre-built, vegan, and comes with white rice, pinto beans, hot salsa, corn salsa, guac, lettuce, and a side of chips. It'll be available to order on the "Featured" section of the Chipotle app or online, but only from March 10 through March 17. Another perk? Each person who orders the Chipotle Eyeshadow Palette will receive a voucher for free chips and guac at Chipotle that doesn't expire until April 14. That's a pretty sweet deal.

The collection officially launches March 10 on both the e.l.f. website and the Chipotle merch site, but you can get a head start right now. Head to e.l.f.'s site to sign up so you'll be one of the first notified the moment the e.l.f. x Chipotle collab drops. And, given that the last one sold out in just 4 minutes, you'll definitely want to do that.

