You Can Win A Chance To Be On e.l.f. Cosmetics' PR List For A Year

If you’re subscribed to any beauty influencers on TikTok, Insta, or YouTube, then you’ve likely heard them talk about being on a “PR list” for some of their favorite makeup brands. That means they get to hear about product launches before anyone else — and sometimes even get to receive PR boxes in the mail that are packed full of brand new goodies to try. If you think that sounds like a dream come true, then you’ll want to enter the sweepstakes that are happening right now on both e.l.f. Cosmetics’ and Bustle’s Instagram pages. Like, immediately.

By entering, you’ll be eligible to win an exclusive spot on e.l.f. Cosmetic’s PR list for an entire year. (Yes, a whole year!) Translation? You’ll be the first to know what e.l.f. is up to, whether the beauty brand is launching a new lip gloss, a dreamy foundation, or some more of its fan-favorite vegan and cruelty-free skin care formulas — and you get to receive its PR mailings (read: major beauty goodies). The rules are below.

To enter the sweepstakes:

- Follow @elfcosmetics and @bustle on Instagram.

- Tag two (or more) friends in the comments section of the post below.

- Each tag counts as a separate entry.

- As a bonus, you could also share the post to your Instagram Stories and tag @bustle.

The sweepstakes will start on March 23 and will end on March 25 at 11:50 p.m. PT, which means you have a couple of days to get in there and tag all your besties.

That’s it! That’s all you have to do! Sounds elfing amazing, doesn’t it? The winner will be contacted via direct message, so be sure to check your DMs on March 25 to see if you’re set to live out that sweet, sweet PR list life.