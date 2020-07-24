e.l.f's Latest TikTok Challenge Wants Users To Create Makeup Magic

e.l.f is no stranger to viral hits — the affordable beauty brand has launched more than its fair share of successful online campaigns. Now, e.l.f's #elfMagicAct challenge is asking TikTok users to share their best tricks for using its famed Poreless Putty Primer.

Like its eyes, lips, face, safe campaign — which saw TikTok users promoting healthy hand-washing and greeting techniques to prevent the spread of COVID-19 — the latest challenge asks users to create a video around the common theme of a magic trick. The brand teamed up with TikTok influencers @Laurengoodwin, @Itsjustaba, and @Benjikrol to kick off the #elfMagicAct challenge. To participate, users need to create videos that showcase how they use the primer in their own routines. For most of the videos, users have chosen a transformation theme, showcasing their bare faces before holding up the Poreless Putty Primer to reveal their "magically" poreless complexion.

Santa Monica-based creative agency Movers+Shakers also created another new original song for the challenge. The agency chose artist M. Maggie to create a tune called "Magic Act" for users to play in the background of their videos.

The campaign kicked off on July 23, and 200 participants can win a free Poreless Putty Primer for participating.