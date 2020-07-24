Beauty

e.l.f's Latest TikTok Challenge Wants Users To Create Makeup Magic

Two hundred participants will win the brand's Poreless Putty Primer.

By Shea Simmons

e.l.f is no stranger to viral hits — the affordable beauty brand has launched more than its fair share of successful online campaigns. Now, e.l.f's #elfMagicAct challenge is asking TikTok users to share their best tricks for using its famed Poreless Putty Primer.

Like its eyes, lips, face, safe campaign — which saw TikTok users promoting healthy hand-washing and greeting techniques to prevent the spread of COVID-19 — the latest challenge asks users to create a video around the common theme of a magic trick. The brand teamed up with TikTok influencers @Laurengoodwin, @Itsjustaba, and @Benjikrol to kick off the #elfMagicAct challenge. To participate, users need to create videos that showcase how they use the primer in their own routines. For most of the videos, users have chosen a transformation theme, showcasing their bare faces before holding up the Poreless Putty Primer to reveal their "magically" poreless complexion.

Santa Monica-based creative agency Movers+Shakers also created another new original song for the challenge. The agency chose artist M. Maggie to create a tune called "Magic Act" for users to play in the background of their videos.

The campaign kicked off on July 23, and 200 participants can win a free Poreless Putty Primer for participating.