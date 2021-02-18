Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of vice president Kamala Harris, made quite a splash at the 2021 Inauguration. Wearing an embellished houndstooth Miu Miu coat, she was immediately noted as one to be watched in the fashion industry. It didn’t take more than a few days for the 21-year-old to sign with IMG Models. And, if that wasn’t enough, Ella Emhoff's New York Fashion Week debut just occurred on the runway.

On February 18, Proenza Schouler presented its collection in a digital format, filmed on a runway at the Parrish Art Museum in New York. Streamed live, viewers could get up close and personal with the runway looks. And, as a surprise inclusion, Emhoff walked among the models, even closing the show.

The collection was full of the designers’ signature wrap skirts, tailored blazers, and flowing midi dresses alike. Though it featured new materials, patterns, and silhouettes, it gave a strong overall nod to the history of the brand: what they’re good at, what they’re known for, and the ways in which they have made the classic wardrobe essentials more interesting for style-lovers everywhere.

The designers pulled from several past eras, including '90s-style wide leg pants that Emhoff modeled, styled with both an oversize coat and an unbuttoned blazer. According to the show notes, their goal was to present "a complete wardrobe created to comfort, inspire, and empower the modern-day woman." They played up the contrast of today's challenging yet optimistic climate, rendering "a similar duality by mixing sharp, structured tailoring with soft, enveloping knitwear and thoughtful hand made elements."

Emhoff's appearance at Proenza Schouler should be the first of many from the stylish Second daughter, and the world will be heavily anticipating what's to come.

