Elle Fanning, master of ethereal and whimsical fashion moments, stretched her style range for 2024 Tony Awards red carpet. Rather than go for the frothy tulle and sparkly touches she’s best known for, the actor showed up in the sort of sharp, edgy tailoring you’d be more likely to expect from someone like, say Cate Blanchett.

This wardrobe choice fits right in with the sheer ivory dress (from Gucci’s Cruise 2024 collection) Fanning wore at Cannes last month — both looks felt more elevated and grown-up than the princess-worthy fare the star went for earlier in her career. And just last week, she was spotted in a streamlined vintage John Galliano slip that, while still very pretty, definitely hit the same sleek and sophisticated note.

Elle’s Bold Suiting

But, let’s get back to that sultry suit: Channeling her inner Bianca Jagger, Elle rocked the step and repeat in a plunging black Saint Laurent blazer (sans undershirt) and wide-leg pants. It was a tuxedo set that said, "I mean business, but make it fashion."

Accessorizing like a pro, Elle piled on the bling: statement diamond choker and a set of light-catching rings from Cartier. But the true scene-stealer was her smokey eyes and bold red lip. Next to her side-parted blonde bob with loosely curled ends, the hair and makeup combination was giving femme fatale from an old film noir movie.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

It seems Fanning is shedding her ingenue image and embracing a bolder, sexier style. And frankly, I’m here for it — we are all nothing if not evolving, right? This latest fashion moment is a masterclass in black tie dressing, proving that classic elegance can still pack a big punch.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

I hope Fanning keeps pushing the boundaries and reminding everyone that red carpets aren't just for dreamy gowns — a killer tux can turn heads just as effectively.