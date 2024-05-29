Fashion insiders knew Sabato De Sarno was going to shake things up at Gucci, when he became the creative director early last year. But his latest cruise collection went above and beyond, with delicate blouses and sheer floating skirts.

It’s no wonder, then, that it girl Elle Fanning chose to wear the show’s finale look when she walked the red carpet for 2024’s annual Cannes Film Festival. The Great actor wore a plunging daisy print gown, looking like the divine embodiment of 1970s glamour.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: she’s the fashion girl to watch.

Elle’s Daisy-Covered Gown

The effortless ivory dress was straight out of Gucci’s 2025 Cruise collection, which debuted in London earlier this month. Designed with cape-like flowing sleeves, the gown’s subtly sheer fabrication allowed the sunlight to shine through, giving Fanning an etherial glow.

The gown featured a scooped open back that displayed just the right amount of skin — a mirror image of the low-cut neckline in front.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images 1 / 2

The Luxurious Details

Fanning, a Cartier brand ambassador, styled her breezy gown with a $48,000 diamond Baignoire watch from the French brand. Her gold and diamond earrings — also Cartier — were the perfect match to her daisy ensemble, with delicate leaf detailing.

Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Her Subtly Retro Glam

Fanning’s hair was styled with a flirty outward bounce that complemented her overall ’70s vibe. Her minimal makeup kept her face looking fresh, with a hint of pastel green color on her eyelids.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Fanning said in an interview “Cannes is my happy place” — and it really shows.