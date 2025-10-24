Rise up, millennials. The generation’s cheugy favorites are trending again. Bandages dresses, peplums, long pendant necklaces — all of them have been worn by fashion’s biggest it girls in recent months. Now that cooler temps are prevailing, another generational staple is getting its due: UGG boots.

In the noughties, strutting through school hallways and on mall escalators in the fuzzy, shearling-lined footwear was the epitome of cool. Feet have never been as comfortable. Thankfully, with the rise of nostalgia-led trends, UGGs have been making their way back into the zeitgeist. The brand even tapped Sarah Jessica Parker — who’s practically synonymous with heeled shoes — to appear in its fall campaign.

On Friday, Oct. 24, the label re-partnered with Japanese luxury brand Sacai for another collab. One of the fashion stars who already got her hands (err, feet) on the pieces? UGG endorser Elsa Hosk.

Elsa’s Spicy Take On Comfort

The collab first debuted on the Fall 2025 Men’s Fashion Week in Paris earlier this year and finally dropped today. On the eve of the big launch, the brands gathered some of their ambassadors and friends for an intimate party, including Parker and NFL star Stefon Diggs. Hosk, however, stood out in the crowd for her choice of footwear and how she styled it.

Michael Simon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She wore a white long-sleeved top that had deep-V plunge that slid down to her waist. The only thing keeping the plunge from fully opening was a thin piece of string tied across her chest. It was also utterly sheer, flaunting her choice to go braless.

For a streamlined look, the Helsa Studio founder tucked her top into what looks like skinny jeans cinched with a brown buckle.

Instagram/hoskelsa

For her outfit’s pièce de résistance, she wore thigh-high fleece-lined boots. It’s available in camel and black and retails for $1,000.

Shop The Look