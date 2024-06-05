Elsa Hosk Basically Broke The Internet In Her Thong Bikini

Models have always had an innate sense of off-duty style, but Elsa Hosk’s aesthetic is a game-changer with her fashion brand Helsa (think: chic tailoring and slinky silhouettes). And her latest endeavor — swimwear — is here for your next warm-weather vacation.

On June 4, Hosk posted a carousel to Instagram where she rocked a cheeky pink thong bikini on a gorgeous beach to promote her new collection with Heavy Manners, which came out on May 20. While this particular look caused a stir in the comments for being revealing, I can’t help but Stan.

Elsa’s Floral Thong Bikini

The Swedish model posed in the sand wearing an abstract floral print called Not Your Barbie from the Elsa x Heavy Manners collection — which Hosk said is one of her favorites in the caption of the photo dump. For her post, she sported the balconette-style top and thong bottoms.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a true Elsa Hosk look if she wasn’t wearing a statement earring. The Helsa founder donned the oversized pair of vintage YSL heart clip-ons, which she’s been seen wearing on multiple occasions — per fan account, The Elsa Hosk Closet on Instagram.

She wore her hair pulled back with a matching scrunchie to keep the earrings in clear view, while the model’s makeup was subtle with a muted mauve lip (so as not to clash with the hot pink bikini).

Her thong set is just one of the colorful printed bikinis in the new collection. And based on Instagram comments from those supporting the line, it’s already on track to being one of the most coveted capsules of the summer.

Shop Hosk’s Heavy Manner’s Bikini

For those who want to get Hosk’s exact style ahead of their next warm-weather vacation, you can find the set on Heavy Manner’s website. (Though, like most bikinis, they’re sold separately.) However, if the balconette underwire top isn’t your vibe, there are two different triangle tops available, too.

If you want bottoms with more coverage, you can opt for a pair of high-cut or side-tie briefs instead. But don’t worry, they’re still on the teeny tiny side, so you won’t have to worry about harsh tan lines.

Aside from Hosk’s hot pink floral motif, there are nine prints and colorways in the lineup, including metallic green bikinis and bow-detailed sets that perfectly align with the coquette micro trend. The brand also included coordinating scrunchies to pull the looks together.

Whether you’re open to embracing the barely-there thong bikini yourself this summer or opting for more coverage, there’s no denying that Hosk's look is worth pinning to your mood board. Just in case.