While 2023 was most definitely the year of the bow, the coquette aesthetic will still be on-trend in 2024, especially in the tattoo world.

Case in point? Hailey Bieber, the queen of micro ink, recently debuted the most classic coquette tat you can get: a dainty, fine-line bow.

As the queen of balletcore, Bieber has been adding dancerly details, like ribbons and bows, to her look for years. But according to Anastasiia Gatsko, a tattoo artist and owner of G Tattoo & Piercing, bows aren’t the only way to lean into the coquette vibe.

Hearts, pearls, cherubs, and other dainty details also fall under the coquette aesthetic. Plus, there are multiple ways to rock a ribbon, whether you go for a fine-line design or one that’s more realistic. If the result is flirty, playful, and romantic, you can consider it coquette.

Keep scrolling for 13 cute coquette tattoo ideas to inspire your next piece of body art.

1 Micro Bow Instagram/@xoxotattoo Minimalists can copy Bieber’s perfect baby bow tattoo, which is a teeny design you can put in an inconspicuous spot (like the side of your hand, à la the supermodel). Get it as a fine-line tat if you want to be super discrete.

2 Cute Cherubs Instagram/@teagantatt All things angelic fall under the coquette category, too, and that includes designs like this little cherub napping on a puffy cloud. Go for a cartoony angel or a realistic cupid, and consider adding a pop of red ink to make it your own. “While we all have different personalities, styles, and preferences, a small cupid or cherub can speak volumes about your coquettish nature without saying a word,” Gatsko tells Bustle.

3 Waving Ribbons Instagram/@gigitat A more realistic ribbon with looped bows and long, flowing ends is also chic. Ask your tattoo artist to include details like creases and waves for an added touch.

4 Delicate Details Instagram/@_cath.art.ic This dainty, droopy bow is another cutesy take on the ribbon tattoo trend, and the shadowing makes it feel so Lana Del Rey-coded.

5 Cupid’s Arrow Instagram/@livaink To lean into the cutesy vibe, go for any type of heart tattoo, like this outline design. To up the coquette factor, add a romantic or Valentine’s-inspired touch, like a mini arrow. Similar to Bieber’s bow, the micro design of this tattoo is what makes it extra sweet. According to Lorena Lorenzo, a tattoo artist and owner of Indigo ArTattoos in Toronto, Canada, some of the best coquette tattoos are minimalist. “They can be very dainty and subtle,” she tells Bustle.

6 On The Half Shell Instagram/@hannah.uribe Pearl details give off the same feminine vibe as hearts and bows, says Gatsko. To help the design stand out, place the gemstone inside a vintage-looking oyster shell, complete with shadowed ridges.

7 Red Ribbons Instagram/@toniagost Red ink tattoos are becoming more popular, and they perfectly fit the coquette aesthetic. The crimson hue will make your bow really pop.

8 Jeweled Hearts Instagram/@naim_ink Lorenzo recommends looking at vintage jewelry for tattoo inspiration. While that might include pearl details or even something lacy, like a garter-inspired tattoo, a pink, faceted, heart-shaped jewel could also be pretty.

9 Ballerina Ribbon Instagram/@suhjeom_tattooer Placement is everything when it comes to coquette tattoos. According to Gatsko, they look best when they’re in flirty areas, like your shoulder, forearm, lower belly, or hip. This balletcore-style bow also works perfectly on the back of the neck.

10 Cute Locket Instagram/@stabalisim Locket designs are another way to capture the coquette energy, says Gatsko. They harken back to the Victorian Regency era when this style of necklace was super trendy. Picture the costumes from Bridgerton, which are decked out with vintage, feminine details.

11 Rows Of Bows Instagram/@instant.tattoo_official To really lean into the coquette vibes, go for three pink bows stacked in a row. It’s serving flirty ballerina in the best way.

12 Sweet Swan Instagram/@nastyagtattoo You could also get your fave cute animal inked. “Cute little kittens, bunnies, and swans also make adorable coquette tattoos,” says Gatsko.

13 Dainty Heart Instagram/@pelinnsimsek A tiny outline of a heart in a saucy spot like your collarbone is always a classic. This one is so tiny, but it’ll catch the eye and make you feel extra cute.

Source:

Anastasiia Gatsko, tattoo artist, owner of G Tattoo & Piercing

Lorena Lorenzo, tattoo artist, owner of Indigo ArTattoos