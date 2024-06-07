Elsa Hosk Went Full-On Whale Tail In A Nana Jacqueline Campaign

Elsa Hosk isn’t afraid to put it all out there. The model and former Victoria’s Secret angel has been sharing a slew of revealing looks on her Instagram feed, just in time for summer.

Earlier this week, the Helsa clothing founder sported a cheeky thong two-piece swimsuit from her new capsule with it-girl brand Heavy Manners. A few days prior, Hosk posted a close-up shot of herself wearing the bow-detailed bikini from the same collection.

Most recently, she posed in a new campaign for Nana Jacqueline’s Resort 2024 collection. On Friday, the Los Angeles-based formal wear brand posted photos of the model on Instagram donning a fully exposed thong detail that’s best described as “whale tail.”

Elsa’s Whale-Tail Maxi Skirt

The outfit included a halter-neck top and mermaid-style skirt from Nana Jacqueline’s “Halo” collection. Her cropped Jasmine top from the new lineup is made in a bandeau-like silhouette with polished gold ring details.

The matching maxi skirt is designed in a fit-and-flare silhouette that falls well below Hosk’s ankles. But most interestingly are the thong details with gold-tone rings to match the hardware on the coordinating top — hence the whale tail look.

In true Hosk fashion, she wore her hair slicked back in a bun and finished the ensemble with statement earrings. On her feet? Peep-toe metallic sandals that go with her look almost perfectly.

Shop Her Elsa’s Look

If you’re interested in rocking Hosk’s outfit on a special outing on your calendar this summer, the look is available on Nana Jacqueline’s website. However, it's worth noting that, when put together, the pieces look like a one-piece ensemble.

If cropped tops aren’t your thing, the Sonia shirt, also featured in the collection, will go just as well with the thong-detailed skirt as the one that Hosk wore. And if you want an even more laidback look, consider skipping the matching top altogether and opting for a plain white tank or a baby tee, instead.

This is just one of the new collaborations that Hosk has had in the works ahead of summer — which means she’s bound to have a few more projects underway. So I suggest saving your coins, now.