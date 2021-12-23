Netflix is back with a second season of Emily in Paris starring Lily Collins, and the fashion is still delightfully over-the-top. Emily Cooper’s wardrobe was almost its own character in the first season, perfectly capturing the marketing mogul’s inability to assimilate to French culture — and embrace posh French fashion. And while she may stand out like a sore thumb with her mixed prints, bright colors, and typical berets, fans still clamor to copy Emily in Paris outfits, and Season 2 will be no different.

Styled by the inimitable Patricia Fields, costume designer of Sex and the City fame (who bowed out of working on And Just Like That), Emily is all about a ‘more is more’ approach to fashion. The designer labels are plentiful; the accessories are opulent; and print mixing hits its max. It looks like the chic, sophisticated style of her colleague Sylvie (seemingly inspired by CR Fashion Book’s Carine Roitfeld), hasn’t rubbed off on Emily at all.

Starting off with a bang, Emily can be seen wearing a ruffle dress with contrasting polka dots and florals, a black-and-white checkerboard hat with a neon coat, and purple knee-high boots with a yellow blazer. And in her most memorable look this season, she wore a Giambattista Valli x H&M red tulle gown inspired by a historic fashion icon who recently inspired a popular drama.

Ahead, see all that and more, courtesy of your favorite style guru Patricia Field. If bold fashion is your thing, you might just want to mix some of these styles into your wardrobe, come spring.

Emily in Paris Fashion: Bikini Topper Netflix Cooper makes a bikini all the more festive with a colorful caftan from Rianna + Nina, which is quite a departure from the typical muted tones you’ll see in France.

Emily in Paris Fashion: Print Mixing Look Netflix Here, the marketing mogul steps out in a dress that mixes prints all on its own, including polka dots, animal print, and florals. She tops the look with a Marimekko black and white bucket hat and carries a colorful Christian Louboutin bag to boot.

Emily in Paris Fashion: Marie Antoinette-Inspired Red Tulle Dress Netflix During the finale episode, Emily wears a bright red tulle confection from the Giambattista x H&M collection. Inspired by late fashion icon Marie Antoinette, the subject of a 2006 movie with its own stunning wardrobe, Fields styled the dress with Tana Chung earrings and two necklaces from Vanrycke.

Emily in Paris Fashion: Mod Mini Dress Netflix Why wear one print when you can wear five? Emily piled on the patterns in a Mary Katrantzou dress, Vassilis Zoulias jacket, and knee-high boots from Maison Skorpios.

Emily in Paris Fashion: Colorful Separates Netflix Mixing prints like a pro, Emily slips into a checkerboard top from Zara, a multi printed mini skirt, knee-high purple boots from Maison Skorpios, and a printed chain bag.

Emily in Paris Fashion: Yellow Monochrome Outfit Netflix Going monochrome in yellow, Emily wears a strapless mini dress from Self-Portrait topped by a similarly-toned blazer from Zara.

Emily in Paris Fashion: Heart Print Dress Netflix Hearts anyone? Emily wears an Anouki midi dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline and voluminous sleeves. True to form, she goes for bold accessories choosing a printed red coat, white headband, and PVC handbag.

Emily in Paris Fashion: Pops Of Yellow Netflix She wears all the primary colors at once, leaning into her color of choice: yellow. Accessories include her ever-present beret, hoop earrings, a Prada bag and Seymoure gloves from the brand’s collaboration with Patricia Fields.