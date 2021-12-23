Netflix is back with a second season of Emily in Paris starring Lily Collins, and the fashion is still delightfully over-the-top. Emily Cooper’s wardrobe was almost its own character in the first season, perfectly capturing the marketing mogul’s inability to assimilate to French culture — and embrace posh French fashion. And while she may stand out like a sore thumb with her mixed prints, bright colors, and typical berets, fans still clamor to copy Emily in Paris outfits, and Season 2 will be no different.
Styled by the inimitable Patricia Fields, costume designer of Sex and the City fame (who bowed out of working on And Just Like That), Emily is all about a ‘more is more’ approach to fashion. The designer labels are plentiful; the accessories are opulent; and print mixing hits its max. It looks like the chic, sophisticated style of her colleague Sylvie (seemingly inspired by CR Fashion Book’s Carine Roitfeld), hasn’t rubbed off on Emily at all.
Starting off with a bang, Emily can be seen wearing a ruffle dress with contrasting polka dots and florals, a black-and-white checkerboard hat with a neon coat, and purple knee-high boots with a yellow blazer. And in her most memorable look this season, she wore a Giambattista Valli x H&M red tulle gown inspired by a historic fashion icon who recently inspired a popular drama.
Ahead, see all that and more, courtesy of your favorite style guru Patricia Field. If bold fashion is your thing, you might just want to mix some of these styles into your wardrobe, come spring.