Emily Ratajkowski rang in the new year with an island getaway, hitting the beach in several teeny, tiny bikinis. Basically, she’s living her best life — and yes, I’m incredibly jealous.

Taking to Instagram on New Year’s Day, the My Body author shared a carousel of photos from her vacation. Giving the people exactly what they want, the very first snap showed Ratajkowski’s back side, cloaked in a vibrant, floral thong bikini. The bold two-piece swimsuit calls to mind beach looks from the ‘80s, when colorful prints were all the rage.

A few swipes later, Ratajkowski can be seen posing in bikini number two. She donned a sultry, deep red number, courtesy of her swimwear brand Inamorata. The post garnered millions of likes and comments from pals, like Ziwe, who upped her girl, writing “hot!”

On New Year’s Eve, Ratajkowski partied with friends in a super short, crystal-adorned chainmail dress (a similar vibe to Dua Lipa’s thong-centric NYE look). The flashy dress is from London-based brand Clio Peppiatt and costs upwards of $1,500. She styled the mini with strappy gold sandals to complete the shimmering party look.

Here’s to wearing less and going out more (à la EmRata) in 2023.