True to form, Dua Lipa rang in the new year wearing a dazzling look with a cheeky twist. The Future Nostalgia hitmaker loves a thong-focused look (that much we know), so naturally she donned the statement-making accessory/undergarment for the most extra night of the year.

Revealing the sparkly look on Instagram, Lipa shared a slideshow of snaps showing off an asymmetrical halter dress covered in iridescent Swarovski crystals. Underneath the saucy backless design, her plain white thong from Cou Cou was completely visible.

Expertly accessorizing the Ludovic de Saint Sernin number, Lipa then added dangly, shoulder-skimming earrings with a festive, shooting star-inspired design. As for footwear, Lipa opted for a pair of hot pink, knee-high, stiletto boots courtesy of brand Paris Texas. The Barbie-inspired style pulled her New Year’s Eve look together seamlessly.

Fans and friends alike flocked to the pop star’s comment section to praise her bold ‘fit. Paris Hilton even wrote “that’s hot” — the ultimate compliment. Lipa’s look is reminiscent of the shimmering chainmail dress Hilton wore on her 21st birthday in 2002. Was Lipa inspired by the socialite’s iconic party look? I, for one, would not be surprised.

Anyway, I’ll be thinking about this outfit until 2024.