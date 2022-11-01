It feels safe to say that Halloween 2022 will go down as the year of the butt. It was everywhere — and, tbh, I wouldn’t have it any other way. Nicki Minaj debuted a butt-forward take on Cinderella, Cardi B dressed as a bootylicious Marge Simpson, and both Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner went for cowgirl looks, wearing booty-baring chaps.

While Jenner channeled Toy Story’s red-headed doll Jessie, Ratajkowski dressed in all-black Western-inspired getup. The model sported a crop top with a strappy back, paired with undies and matching chaps that had fringe detailing down the sides. She topped things off with a classic cowboy hat and grounded her ‘fit with luxury boots by Sonora (EmRata owns multiple colors of the embroidered style). Your girl also toted Balenciaga’s new buckled “Lindsay” shoulder bag.

Posting a TikTok clip on Instagram, the My Body author could be seen prancing around with a friend dresses as a sun. She chose the most relatable audio, using an iconic voice-over of Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron in Mean Girls. "In girl world, Halloween is the one night a year when a girl can dress like a total slut and no other girls can say anything about it.” IYKYK.