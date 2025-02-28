The signs that spring is nearing aren’t always relegated to nature, like snow finally melting or flowers blooming. One can also look at fashion’s most stylish for signs of life (read: warmer temps). In general, celebs rarely adhere to weather-appropriate dressing unless it’s actually freezing. So even the slightest temp changes can cause them to abandon their chunky, insulated looks for more skin-baring numbers. Case in point: Emily Ratajkowski’s recent outfit.

On Thursday, Feb. 27, the Inamorata founder attended an intimate dinner in New York hosted by The North Face. Though the brand is typically known for its cold-friendly pieces, you’d think it was already spring the way Ratajkowski styled her look.

EmRata’s Navel-Baring ’Fit

The My Body author is a certified minimalist. On brand, she stuck to her understated MO to attend yesterday’s gathering and wore a simple white top. Hers, however, was spicy — it featured a cropped cut that showed off her belly button.

For that effortless model-off-duty style, she paired it with jeans from Mango. While Ratajkowski is no stranger to designer items with eye-watering costs, her pair won’t break the bank with its $130 price tag. Adding a layer of risqué to her casual ensemble, she wore the typically high-rise pair oversized. As a result, it hung low on her hips, à la the controversial styling of the early aughts.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Seeing Red

For a pop of color, she topped off her basic T-shirt-and-jeans combo with something unexpected: a cherry red jacket from The North Face ($250). She fastened the first two buttons and left the rest open for that peekaboo tummy detail. She further accessorized with pointed-toe pumps in black, another staple.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Another Spring-y Look

It makes sense that Ratajkowski would already have spring on the brain. After all, she starred in Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2025 campaign two weeks prior. In the photos, which dropped on Feb. 12, EmRata wore more skin-baring dresses, including a powder-blue mini that fully exposed her legs. She also clutched the label’s new The Dual handbag ($350).

The rest of the looks, meanwhile, featured more minis and navel-baring crop tops.

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs/Matt + Kat

Earlier this week, she dropped another spring campaign for the label featuring its eyewear collection. In one photo, she ate cherries while wearing a white tank and black sunglasses ($185).

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

Spring is coming.