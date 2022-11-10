There’s no denying that Emily Ratajkowski has been on her A-game. The model, author, and actor — known to her adoring fans as EmRata — has recently released her podcast High Low, which has everyone in a tizzy. On top of that, her TikTok is rife with hilarious snarky videos and duets, all of which have the general theme of pure baddie. If she’s not inspiring you to enter your b*tch era, what are you waiting for?

Since she’s such a TikTok stan, it’s no surprise that EmRata just stepped out wearing the “I’m cold” makeup look, BeautyTok’s latest obsession. If you’re not familiar, the "I'm cold" trend involves using makeup to create the cute look you get when your face is hit by frigid air in the wintertime — think Cindy Lou Who-core. It’s basically the seasonal version of the sunburnt makeup trend that took over this past summer. The only difference is that “cold” makeup is all matte rather than glowy and luminescent.

Ratajkowski wore the makeup look to a CODE8 Beauty launch event in New York City on Nov. 9 and absolutely nailed it. The model was spotted wearing blush across her cheeks and nose paired with a warm bronze lip and light smoky shadow. She paired her very on-trend beauty look with a simple updo and a white gown.

If you’re now feeling inspired to try it for yourself, be sure to start off with a matte foundation. Opt for a rosy pink blush for the just-got-out-of-a-blizzard glow, and apply it across your cheeks, nose, eyelids, and cupid’s bow. Finish off with a warm lip color and add a swash of highlighter down the bridge of your nose and inner corners. And even if you don’t try the look, just know that EmRata has just ensured the TikTok-approved look is this season’s coolest trend.