Now that fall is officially here, Emily Ratajkowski is passing the barely there dressing gauntlet from her micro thong bikinis to some lingerie. On Sept. 28, the My Body author eradicated any Sunday scaries as she put an unapologetically sultry twist on bed rotting, posing in two very different sheer lace undies styles from Lounge.

It’s fitting that the Too Much actor said goodbye to September by sharing a boudoir photo dump on Instagram while giving hygge season the NSFW treatment. After all, Ratajkowski memorably kicked off the month with a parade of itty-bitty swimwear styles, tapping into her inner office siren with a pair of glasses as she posed in a skin-toned string bikini with a tiny triangle top and low-rise G-string bottoms.

While giving her 28.9 million Instagram followers a glimpse of her tropical vacation with her favorite Pisceans — her son, Sylvester “Sly” Apollo Bear, and comedian and writer Ziwe Fumudoh — the Gone Girl alum continued her two-piece streak in not one, but three other swimwear looks, including a ruched underboob-baring rose pink set, a millennial-approved brown and olive green polka-dotted bikini, and a plunging brown balconette swimwear style woven with tan accents on the straps.

Ratajkowski’s barely there swimwear fits into her “less is more” style ethos, but her latest lingerie looks are even more revealing. As part of Lounge Underwear’s AW25 collection campaign, the star embraced the summer-to-fall style transition with a coquette lingerie set followed by a moody, fall-coded style in the season’s hottest color.

EmRata’s Sheer Pink Lace Set Courtesy of Lounge In one snap, Ratajkowski could be seen laying in bed while wearing a plunging hot pink mesh bra covered in pink, red, and white floral embroidery with two pink accent ribbons on the straps. She paired the sheer balconette with matching see-through G-string underwear, which was trimmed with fan-inspired embroidery designs, rosettes, and mesh panels. A garter belt with the same material and design cinched in her waist and looped around her upper thighs with a silver hardware ring keeping the set in place. Flushed pink cheeks, sultry smudged eyeshadow, and a pink pout finished off her boudoir look.