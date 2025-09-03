Emily Ratajkowski Wore *So* Many Micro Bikinis Over Labor Day Weekend

Temps may be dropping drastically, but summer isn’t over until Emily Ratajkowski says so. And, according to her, it’s still perfect bikini weather.

Over the holiday weekend, the Too Much star took a trip to the beach with a friend and her son, Sylvester. To make the most of their getaway, she spent time on a boat and lounged on a pool chair with a book — all of which she shared on Instagram. But the real star of her excursion photo dump? Her wardrobe, of course.

EmRata’s Underboob-Baring Bikini

As the founder of bikini label Inamorata, Ratajkowski’s love for stringy beachwear has been well-documented. Naturally, the My Body author seized the opportunity to model a few scene-stealing sets, including a shimmery bronze pair that was oh-so-risqué.

See, most bikini tops feature straps connected to the bottom of the bra cup, including classic triangle silhouettes or underwired ones. The placement is strategic and helps secure the bikini in place.

Ratajkowski’s straps, however, were stitched a little bit higher. Instead of toward the bottom, it was connected to the top of the bra cups, leaving her underboob unlined and exposed. For a textured look, the bra cups were finely ruched and shaped like inverted croissants. She paired the top with matching bottoms with thin, stringy straps.

As for her choice of cover-up, instead of wearing see-through dresses or skirts, she chose something rather unexpected: dad shorts. In a military green hue, the knee-length bottoms featured an elastic waistband and a loose fit.

A Micro Triangle Bra

Elsewhere in the carousel, she slipped into something else. Clutching her beach read, Information Age by Cora Lewis, Ratajkowski wore an even slinkier bikini set. She upped the ante of the classic triangle bikini by wearing one with teeny, micro cups and equally slinky bottoms. The set was in a sandy hue, perhaps a nod to her locale. For a pop of color, she accessorized with red-framed eyeglasses — the perfect combination of chic and functional.

Polka Dot Summer

Showing off her range, Ratajkowski proved that when it comes to swimwear, she knows her way around both minimalist and maximalist styles. She joined the ranks of Kylie Jenner and Dua Lipa, who’ve been enjoying a “polka dot summer,” and wore her own spotted outfit. Hers included a cleavage-baring, ruffled halter top and a matching wrap-type skirt. It featured two contrasting fabrics of brown-and-green polka dots, for a fun take on the retro pattern.

It’s already September, and she’s still serving bikini inspo.