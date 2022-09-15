Emily Ratajkowski returned to the fashion week runway during Tory Burch’s Spring 2023 show on Sept. 13 — and her look was one you can’t miss.

The model wore a brown sheer long-sleeve top over an equally see-through bralette. The top was tucked into a flowing orange skirt, which featured a brown ruched waistband reminiscent of the boho-chic style skirts of the mid-2000s. The outfit’s accessories stuck to that theme as well and included a black belted bag that hung right at her waist, beige sling-back heels, and beaded hoop earrings. She also showed off her new wispy bangs, making for an overall effortless-feeling look.

The bulk of the pieces from the show had similar aesthetic qualities: breezy skirts layered with simple tops, silk-chiffon dresses and boxy collared shirts, neatly tucked into jeans. Everything was simple enough to feel modern but not always following the trends. The jackets were long and muted but made the more minimalist looks feel elevated. The vibe for Burch’s latest collection seems to be easygoing meets high fashion, with some color in the mix.

Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

The layering, especially the styling worn by Ratajkowski, was the star of the show. It broke any rules that claim your bra must be opaque just because your shirt is see-through. As we head into fall, maybe it’s time to look in your wardrobe for pieces to start layering the Tory Burch and EmRata way.