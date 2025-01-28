EmRata Wore A Towel & Nothing Else In Her New Campaign

Emily Ratajkowski is the queen of bikinis. The model frequently wears her finest luxe lingerie and flashy swimsuits no matter the occasion. Whether she’s posing in thong bikinis for Valentine’s Day or showing off her underwear in sheer tops and negligees, you can rely on EmRata to master all of the latest swimwear and lingerie trends.

Therefore, it’s only natural that Kurt Geiger tapped Ratajkowski for its newest campaign to show off the brand’s new Kurt’s Motel collection. EmRata displays several flashy accessories in a bikini and, in one instance, just a towel.

Emily’s Luxe Towel Look

For her first Kurt Geiger campaign photo, EmRata lounged by the pool wearing a blue-and-pink logo towel — and nothing else. Honestly, that just might be the ultimate poolside ensemble.

She wrapped up her hair in a silky blue scarf and carried two Geiger handbags, tying the chain of a blue-and-gold rhinestoned mini crossbody onto a larger bedazzled silver tote.

Kurt Geiger

Emily’s Rainbow Bikini

When she actually got in the pool, Ratajkowski wore a swirling multi-color bikini top with a halter-neck strap and the brand’s signature bird gems. She paired it with a matching bikini bottom that tied at her hips.

EmRata didn’t let the water stop her from accessorizing. She showed off a rhinestoned, rainbow-printed mini bag with a gold chain strap, which retails for $225, carrying it above her head for maximum protection. And for her bling, she wore coordinating earrings with multi-colored gems, which go for $178, and a matching necklace.

Kurt Geiger

Emily’s Safari Thong

EmRata proved why she was perfect for the campaign in her latest Instagram post, which showed that she practically lived in swimsuits. The model shared a slideshow of many recent vacation pictures, displaying a bevy of on-trend bikinis.

Perhaps her most intriguing beachside ’fit was a strappy thong bikini with a safari-inspired print of green leaves and pink flowers, where she showed off her derriere.

Instagram / Emily Ratajkowski

Leave it to EmRata to make a delicate floral pattern look spicy.