There are still weeks until Valentine’s Day, but Emily Ratajkowski is already embracing the cliché — sartorially. The day of love is typically marked by a distinct, albeit kitschy, motif. Hearts become the shape du jour of sugary sweets, décor, and various wardrobe options. But even those who forego the kooky pattern, however, tend to embrace the day’s color palette: red. Leave it to Ratajkowski to embrace both — in see-through underwear, no less.

EmRata’s See-Through “Amore” Intimates

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the model shared her latest campaign for Intimissimi. Though she was only appointed as the face of the Italian label in November, her new role (and campaigns) kept fashion group chats abuzz. Her latest promo material was no exception.

In the photo, Ratajkowski wore a matching set of scarlet underwear so Valentine’s Day-coded, even Cupid would be proud. Instead of bearing the usual lace trim, her triangle bra featured a trim of hearts. Meanwhile, the sheer mesh fabric was awash with writing. While other lingerie items are typically covered in the label’s name or monogram pattern, Ratajkowski’s bore the word “amore,” which means love in Italian. Her set included matching underwear with a low-rise waist and cheeky thong coverage.

Currently available to shop, her triangle bra retails for $79, while her matching thong goes for $18.

She Also Rocked A Micro Thong Bikini...

Her undergarments weren’t the only red looks she served. Over the holiday weekend, the My Body author jetted to Mexico and packed a slew of fiery crimson ensembles including a cherry bikini. Though triangle halter bras are already daring, she gave hers the DIY micro treatment by ruching it tightly. The resulting look was a barely there strip of fabric and a generous area of exposed cleavage.

She paired the look with bottoms in the same cherry hue. Like her top, her choice of underwear was also risqué. Ratajkowski wore a butt-baring thong bikini and pulled the straps high up her waist for that ’80s-inspired high-cut look.

...& A Red Plunging Dress

Another red number plucked from her suitcase was a fitted strapless midi with a deep plunging neckline. The model paired the look with another red item (a drawstring clutch) and gold pumps.

If you ever need V-Day style inspo, Ratajkowski’s got you covered.