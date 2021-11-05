Emily Ratajkowski is gearing up for her first full winter in New York City, and she has one outerwear piece that’s already in heavy rotation.

“As long as you have a good puffer keeping you warm, you can basically wear whatever,” Ratajkowski tells Bustle.

It’s fitting, given her love of ‘90s puffers, that the 30-year-old supermodel appears in the Fall 2021 campaign for Moose Knuckles, a Canadian brand that specializes in luxury outerwear. Established in 2009, the celebrity-favorite label is recognized for its quality tailoring, ethically sourced materials, and premium hardware.

The new Fall 2021 campaign adds a playful element to the Moose Knuckles brand ethos, shot by photographer David LaChapelle and featuring Ratajkowski, model Adwoa Aboah, and comedian Pete Davidson. One image shows the three stars pretending to ice fish (a Canadian pastime) out of a manhole in the middle of a totally frozen city street.

“I loved the casting — Pete and Adwoa are both friends,” says Ratajkowski. “Shooting with David was incredible. His sets are like a little kid’s dream. The ice wave was slowly melting and dripping on me while we blasted surf rock and I pretended to surf.”

The Fall 2021 campaign is the first under the direction of the brand’s new creative director, Brody Baker. It “marks the emergence of a truly limitless Moose Knuckles,” says lead designer Tu Ly. “Keeping people warm is the key starting point, but the challenge was to up the ante with high-fashion design and luxury details, like removable shearling collars and detachable hoods with knit jacquard trim.”

Ly says one of his favorite pieces is the Tracadie Jacket, which features an integrated funnel collar and a sleek cinched waist that gives it a little elegance and personality.

“Wear it with a tight legging and a killer heel,” Ly says. “It’s polished utility with edge.”

