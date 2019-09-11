Just because Emily Ratajkowski is a model and a regular on movie screens doesn't mean she exclusively wears couture and designer pieces. This model knows a good deal when she sees one. Emily Ratajkowski wore a $50 Zara dress (available in sizes S to L) to Harper's Bazaar Icons Party on Sept. 6, which kicks off New York Fashion Week each year with a star-studded event at The Plaza. At the event, Harper's Bazaar celebrates iconic, cultural forces who create change and push boundaries.

While many A-listers walked the red carpet with designer creations, Ratajkowski went in a different direction and chose something from Zara's racks instead. The piece in question was Zara's Asymmetrical Slip Dress. The simple calf-skimming red dress had a column silhouette, and the asymmetrical neckline went over just one shoulder. The material was made from knit, so it clung to the body. The fire engine red dress looked a lot more luxurious than its affordable $50 price tag.

Emma Jade Morrison was the stylist behind the look. She is a New York-based fashion stylist who started off her career as a Vogue fashion editor for five years. Morrison then switched over to styling, and has clients like Ratajkowski and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, among others.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Knowing that the affordable dress looked great and had an even better price tag, Ratajkowski shared the details of her look on Instagram. Posting a few professional red carpet pictures on Sept. 8, Ratajkowski captioned the photo, "btw this dress is Zara."

The dress is currently sold out, however. Bustle reached out to Zara to see if it will restock.

Ratajkowski paired the budget-friendly dress with a pair of designer heels with a heftier price tag. She paired the off-the-shoulder midi with black lace-up “Ophelia” heels by Merah Vodianova, which cost $432. The model knows how to balance high and low fashion in one look.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There has been a recent uptick in celebs wearing Zara pieces lately, and it's no surprise why. The brand mimics runway fashions and stays up to date with breaking trends. Here are some of the most recent examples.

Selena Gomez's $50 Birthday Dress

In July 2019, Selena Gomez wore a $50 Zara dress while in Italy celebrating her 27 birthday. The artist took her closest friends and grandmother for a European getaway for the occasion, and she packed a budget-friendly wardrobe. Gomez was spotted wearing the affordable dress when she and the group headed to lunch at Pierluigi in Rome. She wore Zara's $49.90 Wrinkle Look dress (available in sizes XS to M.)

The maxi is a long halter dress with spaghetti straps and a slit and tie neckline. The tie also has tassels at the end for an extra touch of style. It has since sold out.

Bella Hadid's $50 Zara Sandals

In Aug. 2019, Bella Hadid stepped out in Los Angeles wearing $50 Zara sandals. Hadid wore one of her typical early 2000s-inspired outfits, donning a black mini skirt with neon florals, and a bright yellow baby tee. To bring the retro look together, Hadid wore clear, double-strap slip-on mules, which were accented with a transparent vinyl rounded heel.

The exact shoe that Hadid wore was the Methacrylate Heeled Sandals with Vinyl Straps (available in sizes 5 to 11), which retailed for $49.90 at Zara. Some sizes are still available.

From Hadid to Gomez to Ratajkowski, more and more A-listers are donning Zara pieces.