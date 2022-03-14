Before the party was the pre-party, as Charles Finch and Chanel hosted a pre-BAFTA event in London on Saturday night. British style icon extraordinaire, Emma Watson, was in attendance wearing a look of all black that was — to be honest — a total optical illusion.

Watson started off her pre-event ensemble with a super strappy, micro-mini dress, complete with a black velvet skirt and sheer bra cups. The look was straight off the Nensi Dojaka Fall 2022 runway, revealed just a few weeks ago.

Adding a bit more coverage, the actress layered on an oversized black blazer to create that borrowed-from-the-boys aesthetic Watson so often sports. The true eye-crosser came with a pair of thigh-high boots from Jimmy Choo’s collaboration with designer Mugler. The statement shoe features twisted stripes of sheer chiffon, broken up by black silk. In keeping with the event’s host, over her shoulder hung a classic, mini Chanel bag.

Watson’s choice to wear Nensi Dojaka was very much in line with her historical fashion aims. When she’s not dressing in nearly head-to-toe sustainable brands, she champions young designers — especially British ones. Dojaka, of course, fits right into this category, as the current LVMH Prize winner and all-around buzz-worthy, London-based, British-Albanian designer.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Following the Charles Finch x Chanel event, Watson hit the BAFTAs red carpet in a black-and-white Oscar de la Renta dress, with a plunging neckline and layered tulle skirt. The look had her channeling Grace Kelly in Rear Window. Read more on her awards show look here.