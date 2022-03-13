Emma Watson's BAFTAs 2022 Look Is So Y2K-Chic

In perhaps one of the most giving moments of the 2022 BAFTAs, Emma Watson graced us with a peak Y2K look. Halterneck? Check. Tulle skirt? Check. Waterfall diamond earrings? Check. On fleek bronzer? Check. And the chef’s kiss to top it all? Those artfully placed black grips on either side of her centre parting.

The Harry Potter star attended the award ceremony to present the award for outstanding British film, an award the team behind Belfast took home.

As BAFTA host Rebel Wilson introduced Watson to the stage, she said: “Here to present the next award is Emma Watson. She calls herself a feminist, but we all know she’s a witch.” To which the actor best known for her role as Hermione Granger replied: “I’m here for all the witches,” before moving on to present the award.

But it was her sartorial choices that caught fan’s eyes, though. The tumbling tulle Oscar de la Renta dress was giving serious “Year 13 prom vibes” according to Twitter. And her waterfall diamond earrings could not have been more reminiscent of ‘00 rhinestones if they tried. Adding to the ballet feel of the frothy skirt were pointed black pumps, adorned with beaded ankle straps.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In terms of her make-up, it was all about the bronzer, her fierce eyebrows, and those black grips along her centre parting. If you need me, I’ll be finishing out every black bobby pin from the bottom of every handbag I have ever owned...