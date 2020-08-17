Ask anyone this side of 1998, the sarong hasn't gained much attention since David Beckham wore one over trousers. After falling out of favour in the 00s, the sarong had become a more functional than fashionable beach-going garment. That is till now. Emma Watson's holiday wardrobe has proven that a sarong can be the focal piece of a seriously stylish seaside look. Yes, thanks to Emma Watson the sarong is back. But there's no need to raid your mum's wardrobe as the sarong has come along way since the last time most of us wore one, with new styles really taking the beach staple to the next level. Here are 5 of the best Emma Watson-style sarongs to buy now.

The actor, 30, was recently spotted holidaying in Italy with a great selection of bikinis to boot. On the beach, she was spotted wearing a mixture of statement wrap skirts and sarongs. She really elevated the typical beach coverup, proving your swimwear sets don't always need to be matchy-matchy — wearing a mis-matched black tankini top and ruched yellow bikini bottoms by H&M.

We've found 5 affordable sarongs on the high-street you can wear right now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.