Emma Watson was spotted on the beach in Italy wearing an effortless Summer look that everyone needs to adopt ASAP. Though the 30-year-old actress technically wore a bikini top as a shirt, it was more of a tankini, which allowed for a little more coverage when she was finished taking a dip.

To swim, Watson opted for a mis-matched blank tankini top and ruched yellow bikini bottoms by H&M. But, the real star of the show was the gorgeous printed green and white wrap skirt that she threw on to walk around town once she had dried off. With the slightly cropped black top and flowy midi skirt, passersby would be none the wiser that she was actually still wearing her bikini and not just a cool seasonally-appropriate crop top.

The look was very on-brand for Watson, who has always been revered for her timeless classic style. She’s willing to take fashion risks, but always looks effortlessly tailored. Even on the beach, Watson managed to hold up that style icon status.

Though the designer of Emma Watson’s perfect Summer midi skirt is unconfirmed, you can shop similar options below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

This Ganni skirt is perfect for dressing up with nude heels or wedges.

Choose this midi skirt with a front slit to pair with any white bikinis or trikinis in your summer wardrobe.

The looser print in this Eres sarong is ideal for pattern mixing. Pair with a tighter print like leopard or polka dots for the perfect intentionally mis-matched look.