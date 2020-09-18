Your Fave Celebs Might Wear Pajamas To The Emmys This Year

The 2020 Emmys dress code will be unlike anything you've seen before. The ceremony will be a virtual affair, with no red carpet to speak of, but celebrities will be on full display in the multiple video livestreams that will be spliced into Jimmy Kimmel’s live hosting gig. Nominees were notified from Emmy executive producers to be prepared to appear onscreen, but they now have the option of dressing very differently. Namely, in pajamas.

A letter was sent to all individuals who will be featured on screen on Sunday Night, explaining the show's new sartorial direction. “So, what are you wearing???" it read. "Our informal theme for the night is 'come as you are, but make an effort!'"

They added: 'If you want to be in formal wear, we’d love that, but equally if you’re in the UK and it’s 3am, perhaps you want to be in designer pajamas and record from your bed!”

Sounds like a plan. Though pajamas as streetwear isn’t exactly a trend of the moment, it might just be for Emmys night. Though there won't be an 2020 Emmys red carpet, nominees like Jennifer Aniston, Issa Rae, and Tracee Ellis Ross will likely show off their looks via social media, pajamas included. And it’s a sure bet there will be no complaints with this new, accommodating dress code for Emmys night.