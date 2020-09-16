The 2020 Emmy Awards are on Sunday, September 20, and, much like everything else, it’s going to look a lot different this year than it has in years past. The show will be virtual so there will be no in-person celebration to speak of. But Jimmy Kimmel will host an evening that is sure to still honor those TV shows, actors, and teams that you love so dearly. And, what’s more, it’s a sure bet that you’ve spent the past six months more acquainted with your television set than ever before, so you’re totally primed for the awards that are to come. Still, the question on most people's minds is: will there be an Emmys red carpet this year?

The Emmys red carpet is traditionally the fashion world’s entrance into Fall style inspiration. The colors, the accents, and overall vibe of the red carpet sets the tone for the season to come. Who can forget Halle Berry's purple silk gown in 2005 that preceded the rise of jewel tones, or Blake Lively's plunging red gown in 2009 right before the return of the bright color trend?

This year, celebrities will continue to make bold, sartorial statements. Nominees include style stars like Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae, Zendaya, Jennifer Aniston, and Kerry Washington, who are sure to bring their A-game. And the Emmys 2020 dress code — welcoming casualwear including pajamas — will likely make for some fascinating fashion moments.

Scroll down for everything you need to know about the Emmys 2020 red carpet.

Will there be an Emmys red carpet?

The 2020 Emmys will not host a red carpet in the traditional format, but here’s hoping that celebrities pull out all the stops on Zoom, when it comes to their fashion at least. And stay glued to social media as celebs often share their Awards show looks with their followers on Instagram and TikTok.

Where to watch the Emmys red carpet?

Though there will be no official red carpet, the Emmys plans to plant nearly 140 professional camera set-ups in a variety of locations so that industry participants will be able to Zoom in to the broadcast live, as opposed to rely on a pre-recorded format. Long story short, you will get a chance to see what everyone decided to wear if you tune into the actual ceremony.

When does the Emmys red carpet start?

Though there won't be a red carpet this year, the 2020 Emmy Awards ceremony will air live on Sunday, September 20 at 8pm EST on ABC as well as streaming live on Hulu, with a subscription. In the meantime, check out the full list of Emmys nominees.