Celebrity Beauty

The 2022 Emmys' Top Nail Trends

Sometimes, simple is better.

For the 2022 Emmys, Tokyo-based manicurist Yoko Sakakura painted Squid Game star Hoyeon Jung's nails...
The highly anticipated 2022 Emmys aired last night, and the hottest stars of television brought some serious looks to the red carpet.

From vibrant French tips to ultra-minimal manis, here are the nails that stole the show.

Selena Gomez’s Emerald Glitter Moment

Manicurist Tom Bachik has been creating the most enviable manis for the actor, singer, and Rare Beauty founder — and these Emmys nails using four different shades of green from OPI might just be the best yet.

