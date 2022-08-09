Summer may be on its way out, but the (very pink and hyper-feminine) wave of all Barbiecore everything isn’t going anywhere anytime soon ... And the latest dream girl to get in on the cross-category trend? The Rare Beauty founder, outspoken advocate, and true multi-hyphenate herself — Selena Gomez — by way of light pink coffin nails. *Immediately adds to Pinterest mood board.*

Barbiecore, in essence, is all things hot pink, bubbly, and vibrant — and of course, is very much inspired by the iconic Barbie doll herself. From Valentino’s recent celeb-studded runway moment in the streets of Rome, to red carpets, epic nail looks, and beyond — the rising trend you’ve likely seen everywhere is perfectly aligned with the buzz centered around the filming of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, starring Margot Robbie as the title character, and Ryan Gosling as her infamous beau, Ken.

And though the film is set to debut in the summer 2023 (which is sure to only further the bright trend), A-listers like Selena and beauty lovers alike are having fun experimenting with the playful, Barbie-inspired hue.

Painted by the star’s go-to bicoastal nail technician, Tom Bachik, the soft bubblegum pink hue beautifully complements her sun-kissed complexion, enhancing her just-got-back-from-vaca tan — and is truly all the inspo needed as summer comes to an end. Bachik is also the nail pro behind some of her other standout manicures like the modern Louboutin look she wore at 2021’s Global Citizen’s Vax Live event.

Gomez’s latest manicure is also a perfect example of how to wear medium-length nails. If you’re nervous about managing day-to-day tasks with long faux tips, her manicure is the perfect in-between length to consider for your next trip to the nail salon.