When it comes to street style, no one does it better than Emily Ratajkowski. The model and author goes on a run to the bodega or a mid-afternoon dog walk and suddenly, we’ve got outfit inspiration for the next week. Whether she’s on the red carpet or doing the most mundane of tasks, she always looks fabulous and fresh.

While taking her pup for a walk on Wednesday, Ratajkowski opted for a black sheer midi with an artsy, off-the-shoulder neckline, reminiscent of the Y2K naked dress trend. The statement piece hails from brand Coperni and is, miraculously, still available to shop — if you’re down to spend a very chill $610, that is. The figure-hugging, plissé fabric revealed a black bra and a cheeky, high-cut panty underneath. Ya girl was serving up cake on a weekday.

Like an absolute legend, Ratajkowski wore a bra from her her own lingerie line, Inamorata and the panty is from fellow model-turned-designer, Kim Kardiashian’s SKIMS. She paired the see-through look with a pair of comfy tennis shoes, giving the revealing dress a more casual touch. She accessorized further with an over-size leather bag, gold asymmetric earrings, and a chunky gold necklace. To round out the whole cool-girl aesthetic, she went for Matrix-style sunglasses.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Shop Her Exact Outfit Here