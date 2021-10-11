I am someone who will forever be seduced by things that promise maximum payoff with minimum effort, even when I know, deep down, that these promises are usually too good to be true. I understand logically, for example, that it takes time, effort, and sweat to sculpt rock-hard abs out of the soft area that is my stomach, and yet somehow I still found myself laying on my back in Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank’s office in NYC’s West Village, with a machine strapped to my stomach sending thousands of electromagnetic pulses deep into my core. Said machine was the Emsculpt NEO, a new iteration of the FDA-approved Emsculpt machine that was first released to the masses in 2018. The original Emsculpt promised to use non-invasive HIFEM (high-intensity focused electromagnetic) technology to induce 20,000 “supramaximal muscle contractions” (which they equivocate to 20,000 crunches — approximately 19,995 more crunches I’ll ever do in my lifetime) in 30 minutes. Ah, to possess a body that’s been quite literally sculpted by science. I see the appeal, especially since Emsculpt’s biggest draw is that all of this is happening as you are just laying there. No huffing, no puffing — just intense electromagnetic vibrations giving you the toned abs, butt, and/or arms of your dreams.

The new Emsculpt NEO takes the same electromagnetic pulses and adds radio frequency to the mix to help reduce fat cells as it builds muscle. You don’t have to be a mathematician to understand the appeal of adding muscle while reducing fat, all while you’re just laying horizontal, as relaxed as a seal basking in the sun. Upon hearing about Emsculpt NEO, I was skeptical and slightly outraged. And then I made an appointment immediately.

What Is Emsculpt NEO?

According to Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank, a celebrity dermatologist who counts Madonna as a client, EmsculptNEO is “a 2-in-1 body therapy that builds off the legacy of its predecessor, Emsculpt, by simultaneously emitting both radio frequency and high-intensity focused electromagnetic energies (HIFEM) to reduce fat cells and build more muscle.” He explains that because of this radiofrequency heating, your muscle temperature quickly raises by several degrees during the treatment — this prepares your muscles for exposure to stress, similar to what a warm-up activity does before any workout. “In less than four minutes, the temperature in subcutaneous fat reaches levels that cause apoptosis (i.e. fat cells are permanently damaged and slowly removed from the body),” he says. “Clinical studies showed on average a 30% reduction in subcutaneous fat and an average of 25% growth in muscle volume.”

Benefits of Emsculpt NEO

If Emsculpt sounds like a miracle treatment that’s too good to be true, well, you’re probably placing too much faith in it. It is not a magical cure-all that will suddenly transform your body from one shape to another in just one sitting. I repeat: not a magical cure-all. The clinical trials for Emsculpt NEO found that best results were actually found after four separate sessions of Emsculpt NEO, spaced at least a week apart — and even then, the fat reduction can take up to eight weeks after the last session to fully take place. It’s also specifically targeted towards people who already live a healthy lifestyle and just want some additional toning. “The ideal candidates are healthy women and men with a BMI of 35 or less, who want to eliminate pockets of stubborn fat and build more muscle mass in the buttocks, stomach, legs, or upper arms,” explains Dr. Frank. As someone who uses the term “healthy lifestyle” very loosely (not drinking every night of the week and some occasional yoga counts, right?) but is very focused on toning the “stubborn fat” of my midsection, I thought I was a good (enough) candidate and decided to embark on my Emsculpt NEO journey.

What to Expect During Emsculpt NEO

I admit, there are very few things I commit to doing consistently once a week that don’t involve consuming food or reality television, so I wasn’t thrilled about dragging myself from the comfort of my apartment in Williamsburg to Dr. Frank’s office in West Village. Luckily, said office was posh, well-decorated and thoroughly an enjoyable place to spend my time — also, it turns out the actual treatment itself takes just 30 minutes, so I was in and out faster than it’d take to finish an episode of RHOSLC.

Once I arrived, I was led to a private room where a very kind nurse practitioner strapped the EmSculpt NEO machine on my bare stomach. Then came the pulses. It’s hard to describe exactly what they feel like — not just a vibration, but almost like someone is intensely pulsating my muscles from the inside out. The pulses would last one or two seconds, then recede, then pulse again. Every few minutes, there’d be a light tap, tap, tap from the machine, which helps break up the lactic acid being released by your muscles. Full disclosure: I’ve gotten the original Emsculpt a few years back, and the Emsculpt NEO definitely feels more intense (or maybe, perhaps, I’m just much more out of shape?) The practitioner will start you at a lower power during your first treatment, around 70 to 80 percent capacity, and then by your final fourth treatment the machine should be operating at 100 percent to maximize its capabilities — the reason being that if you immediately start someone at 100 percent power, there’s a risk of hyper-stressing the muscles and even causing a hernia. Because of Emsculpt NEO’s additional radiofrequency benefit, there’s also a slight warming sensation as the machine operates. This actually makes the overall experience more pleasant, in my opinion.

Overall, it’s not an entirely unpleasant experience, but it is a strange one. But I loved knowing that the machine was working and my ab muscles were getting stronger, because I was only able to get up to 90 percent power during my first treatment without feeling muscle strain, and by the fourth one, the practitioner was able to crank the power up to 100 just a few minutes in.

Possible Side Effects

Unlike other more invasive body-sculpting treatments, there are no harmful side effects to Emsculpt NEO. The only thing to be mindful of is to not turn the machine to 100 percent power until your body feels ready for it to avoid muscle strain — but that’s what the practitioner is for, and anyone who has an Emsculpt NEO machine in their office should be trained on how to safely operate the machine.

The Cost

Emsculpt NEO is, unsurprisingly, not cheap. “Emsculpt NEO is a bit more expensive than classic Emsculpt since it uses radiofrequency,” says Dr. Frank. “The price ranges from $850-$1100 a treatment.” Mmmm. So a full set of Emsculpt NEO (the recommended four treatments) should set you back a casual $4,000.

The Results

Ah, the part you’ve been waiting for. So — did Emsculpt NEO give me the Emrata abs of my dreams? Not exactly — which is fine, because, again, that is not what the company promises (remember: not a magical cure-all). I received my Emsculpt NEO treatments in in July, and kept a close eye on my abdominal section in the weeks after to see if I noticed results. Though the company says to wait a few weeks after the final treatment to see the full effects, I saw the most noticeable results right after. My stomach was noticeably flatter, and I saw the hint of an ab where one had previously never existed. More importantly, I also felt stronger. I noticed that I was able to hold certain yoga poses a lot more easily, and planking was less torturous than usual when I did my Melissa Wood Health at-home workouts. The thing about Emsculpt NEO is that it’s really best suited for someone who already has a consistent workout routine (which I currently do not), and just wants that extra definition and toning in specific sections. For example, if you just receive Emsculpt NEO and don’t work out during or after, any muscle building that happens from the treatment will just go back to softness. When I ask Dr. Frank about client testimonials, he says this: “All of our patients have been very pleased, as we ensure that we only administer treatments on those who are candidates and would benefit best from it and see optimal results.”

Think of Emsculpt NEO as a maraschino cherry. Eaten alone, it won’t do much for your palate and probably won’t feel very satisfying. But add it on top of the ice cream sundae of your consistent workout routine, and it can make all the difference.

The author received complimentary Emsculpt NEO in exchange for an honest review.

Studies referenced:

Weiss, R. MD, Kinney B. MD, Jacob C. MD (2002). Simultaneous emission of novel Synchronized Radiofrequency and HIFEM (magnetic fields) in a single applicator for fat elimination and muscle building. Mechanism of Action Paper.