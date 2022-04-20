Beauty
4 Easy Ways To Use Eucalyptus In Your Shower Routine
Make your bathroom an oasis.
Scroll through Insta for bathroom inspo, and you’re bound to find pictures of eucalyptus bundles hanging in chicly decorated showers. But these pretty green leaves do more than just add a vibe — adding eucalyptus to your routine actually comes with loads of benefits.
According to Melissa Murray, a certified aromatherapist and founder of Airmid Holistic, eucalyptus supports our respiratory system. Murray explains that it contains an active called eucalyptol, which is known to clear up mucus in your airways.
“If you suffer from seasonal allergies, have a cold, or any other respiratory issues, hanging eucalyptus in your shower can help with temporarily clearing up nasal congestion and reducing the inflammation that leads to coughing,” she says. “The steam from the shower will help to activate and release the oil naturally found in the eucalyptus leaves.”
Studies show that eucalyptus oil has been found to reduce discomfort. It is also antibacterial, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory. She adds that the aroma has a refreshing minty scent that is uplifting and invigorating, perfect for perking you up as you shower in the morning. (As an added bonus, it also acts as a great bathroom deodorant.)
Another reason to incorporate eucalyptus into your shower routine is to elevate your bathroom space. Adding it as decor is a simple way to positively impact your mood. “Self-care is about so much more than a day at the spa or an expensive massage,” she says. “Simple acts of self-care, like adding greenery to your environment, can provide lasting mental health benefits by promoting a sense of calm and contentment. Hanging eucalyptus bundles in your shower can transform your bathroom from boring white tiles to an at-home oasis.”
Are you ready to elevate your regular, ol’ routine? Below are four easy ways to use eucalyptus in the shower.
