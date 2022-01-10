Beauty
There was *lots* of glitter.
5 products that'll help you copy the Euphoria season two episode one beauty looks.
Jules, played by Hunter Schafer, wore an unexpected eyeliner look at the New Year’s Eve party. Instead of a traditional cat-eye wing, her black eyeliner extended past her inner eye corners for a reverse feline shape.