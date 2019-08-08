Most of the teens in Euphoria finished Season 1 in precarious situations, to say the least. And, thanks to coronavirus, the fates of Rue and Fezco have been left up in the air for way longer than anticipated. As we continue to wait for production on new episodes to resume, here's everything we know about Euphoria Season 2.

Before Season 1 ended, HBO announced that a Season 2 of Euphoria was definitely happening, to the happiness of fans and the cast. "Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has built an incredible world with an extraordinary cast led by the supremely talented Zendaya," HBO Programming's Executive Vice President Francesca Orsi said in a statement, according to Entertainment Weekly. "We are so grateful that he chose HBO as the home for this groundbreaking series... We look forward to following these complex characters as their journeys continue through the challenging world they inhabit." Fans have been waiting for Season 2 ever since.

How Did Coronavirus Affect Euphoria Season 2?

Zendaya, Levinson, and the other cast and crew had actually started production on Euphoria Season 2 in early March, with a premiere date scheduled for sometime in 2020. The cast had wardrobe fittings, set tours, and a table read for their first episode, but the coronavirus pandemic forced production to shut down right before they actually began shooting, like most other film and TV projects around the world.

When Does Euphoria Season 2 Premiere?

Eddy Chen/HBO

Thanks to the delay caused by COVID-19, a premiere date for Euphoria Season 2 has not been set yet. However, a new episode or two may be airing sooner than you think. In August, Zendaya revealed to InStyle that her and creator Sam Levinson were exploring the possibility of doing “bridge episodes” that wouldn’t be a part of the official second season, as a gift to fans. She gave viewers more insight on how a Euphoria quarantine episode would work during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "I don’t really know how to describe it," she explained, "like an episode that we can do with a limited amount of people and in a safer environment that can kind of… just give people something. Because we also miss Euphoria, as the people who create it, too."

In fact, Zendaya might be filming those episodes right now, if she hasn’t already. The star teased a return to the beloved show when she posted a photo of Rue’s run-down Converse sneakers on her Instagram Story on Aug. 29, writing, “Hello old friends.”

Which Euphoria Cast Members Are Returning?

Since none of the characters definitively died in the Season 1 finale, all main characters should be returning, like Jules (Hunter Schafer), Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow), Kat Hernandez (Barbie Ferreira), Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney), Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie), Chris McKay (Algee Smith), Gia Bennett (Storm Reid), and Cal Jacobs (Eric Dane). Unfortunately, the fates of Fezco (Angus Cloud) and Rue (Zendaya) were left a bit more unknown, but odds are, even if worst comes to worst, the actors will still be seen in some capacity. Jules did leave town, possibly putting her character in limbo in regards to being on the show, but she's been such a sensation that it seems unlikely that she won't return.

Will Sam Levinson Return For Season 2?

Sam Levinson — creator, writer, and one of the directors — wrote all of the first season, and even based it off his own life experiences with substance use disorder, so it's a safe bet to say he'd be back as well. In an Aug. 8 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Levinson seemed to confirm his involvement (though no official announcement has been made), saying that he did have ideas for Season 2. "I've got a fairly clear sense of where it's going and I've already started writing a good portion of it," he said.

Will Zendaya Return To Euphoria?

Eddy Chen/HBO

Despite finishing the season with Rue seemingly falling into an unknown darkness, leaving many fans to fear the worst, Levinson confirmed after in 2019 that Rue was not dead. Though he did tell The Hollywood Reporter that she did relapse, and teased that she would have "a big journey ahead of her, and a tough one."

Zendaya herself has expressed her eagerness to return to Euphoria and Rue. "She's like my little sister in a lot of ways,” the actor told InStyle in August. “And going back to that character is a home base for me.” However, she doesn't want to return to set until they can safely film the second season as it has already been written. “There is a beautiful second season that has been written, but in order to do it the way we want to do it, we need to wait until it's safer,” she explained.

How soon will fans get answers in Season 2?

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in August of 2019, Reid teased her return to the series, she also promised that the season's major Rue cliffhanger would be resolved sooner rather than later. "We’ll get the final answer, I feel like, in the first couple episodes of Season 2," she said.

What Will Happen With Jules And Rue?

Eddy Chen/HBO

Viewers last saw Jules and Rue — "Rules," if you will — on a train platform, ready to run away to the city together. While Jules was very adamant things would be OK, Rue chose her family over their toxic relationship she and decided not to leave.

It's tough to say where the couple stands, but heading into the next season, Hunter Schafer told Entertainment Weekly that she'd want to see Jules grow in Season 2, hopefully overcoming issues that made her relationship with Rue so unhealthy. "I think she learns from experiencing things. And so to experience what she needs to, without being messy, that’s from the sort of loving parent/sister relationship I feel like I have with her," she said. "That’s what I want for her, although who knows how it will play out. I’m sure it will be more messy than I would hope for her."

Will Kat and Ethan date?

Kat and Ethan finally had a heart to heart at the end of the season, and she seemed to want to give him a chance. Who knows, Kat and Ethan could be Euphoria's next great love story in Season 2.

Will Cassie And McKay Get Back Together?

Eddy Chen/HBO

Again, a lot was left open-ended in the Season 1 finale, including the status of Cassie and McKay's relationship. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sydney Sweeney teased that Season 2 Casie would have a lot to work through following her abortion and breakup. "I think that she still has more of that to overcome. I don't think that that's completely gone away," she said. "So, she still has to work with that and figure that out, especially now that McKay's not in the picture and the abortion and not wanting it to get out. There's more pressures of what people think of her." She wouldn't say if McKay and Cassie were over for good, suggesting that this couple might not be apart for long.

Will Lexie And Rue Get Together?

As Season 1 came to a close, a lot of fans started shipping Lexie and Rue (aka LeRue). The two shared a kiss in Season 1, and seemed to be getting closer.

What will Maddy do with that DVD?

Eddy Chen/HBO

In the Season finale, it looked like Maddy might have stolen a sex tape of Nate's dad from his house. Could she leak it to the police? Or use it for blackmail? If it's the video of Cal with Jules, it could send Cal to jail and haunt Jules, making it one of the more crucial wildcards of Season 2.

This post will continue to be updated as new information comes out.