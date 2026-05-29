In Bustle’s Quick Question, we ask women leaders all about career advice, from the best guidance they’ve ever gotten to what they’re still figuring out. Here, Megan Tamte, CEO and cofounder of Evereve, talks about her morning routine, her best negotiating tips, and how she de-stresses after a long week.

Long before Megan Tamte built Evereve into a 113-store fashion empire, she already had a major entrepreneurial streak — even as a fifth grader. “I had a business where I would take pictures of the cute boys on my Kodak Disc and sell them to the girls,” she tells Bustle. Her creative childhood venture earned two dollars per photo, which she saved up to buy clothes: “I’ve always loved fashion.”

Though she took a quick detour as a third-grade teacher, Tamte’s entrepreneurial spirit never waned; it just took a vulnerable dressing room cry to spark her next move. “I was a new mom and feeling stuck in my fashion. I couldn’t find age-appropriate clothing that was modern, on trend, and versatile,” she says, reflecting on her desire to feel truly seen by a store and its staff. “I was looking for a really great experience where someone saw me in the stage of life I was in and would be willing to help me.”

That emotional turning point led her to cofound Evereve with her husband, Mike, in 2004 — and it remains the heartbeat of her retail empire today. “I am a CEO who literally gets in the dressing room with customers to this day,” she says. Maintaining that personal touch became even more urgent after a company survey revealed a grim reality: More than 70% of women over 35 find fashion intimidating and difficult to navigate. That staggering stat led to Evereve’s first-ever national brand campaign, “Ever Wonder?,” which launched in March with a video highlighting the everyday challenges of dressing.

Courtesy of Evereve

Another thing that hasn’t changed for Tamte? Listening to her emotions. “I use my feelings to help me navigate my day,” she says. “Journaling in the morning helps me understand how I’m feeling. If I’m feeling nervous, ‘What am I feeling nervous about?’ Then I need to give attention to it.”

Ahead, Megan Tamte opens up about coleading a retail powerhouse with her spouse, her foolproof negotiation tips, and how she turned her feelings into career success.

What does a typical workday look like for you?

My days are always evolving and shifting. I’m responsible for looking into the future and predicting what’s coming. I was in New York last week looking for inspiration. This week, I’m spending time communicating what I’m seeing, thinking, and feeling with my teams. For example, today I just got out of a meeting looking at the upcoming catalog.

How have you kept the heart of Evereve growing alongside the changing landscape?

Getting really clear on our values, because they shape our culture, and that’s what makes us work. Fashion is always changing. Retail has changed in the past 21 years. But holding on to the woman we serve, knowing her, and staying very close to her has always been very important to me.

In a 2015 interview, you said that you wake up at 5:45 a.m. How have your morning rituals changed since?

I now get up at 5 a.m. every day. Sometimes 4:30 a.m. I spend a lot of time grounding myself, praying, and journaling what I’m thinking, struggling with, and what I need to figure out. I read nonfiction to spark a new idea. So I’m focused, I’m clear, I know what my priorities are. At this level of leadership, groundedness, health, and wellness are really important because how I show up every day can shape how everybody interacts.

What is your go-to outfit to boost your confidence?

A modern pant. Right now, it might be the balloon pant, a good barrel jean, or some sort of track pant. Comfortable shoes. Uncomfortable shoes can put me in a really bad mood. Then a classic top and a personality piece, whether it’s an earring or a great necklace.

What is your best foolproof negotiating tip for women?

Negotiation isn’t always about getting what you want. My husband always says, “Negotiation — it’s both parties get screwed.” You always have to sacrifice. Know what you’re willing to give up and what you’re not. And if you’re not willing to give something up, then you call it and be like, “Sorry, I’m out.” But if you know what you’re willing to give up, you can play a little bit.

Love that. Speaking of, you cofounded Evereve with your husband. How do you keep your own identity as a leader when you’re also running a business with your partner?

It can be tricky because there are times when Mike and I look at each other, and we’re like, “We’re kind of codependent.” And then there are other times where we’ve been like, “Wow, we’re really competitive with each other.” Balance is important. So is time away from each other.

There was one point, we were new empty nesters, and we were like, “Oh, this will be so fun. We’ll travel together for work, and then go on vacation.” We realized really fast that we don’t always love to travel together for work. We like our own identities. I don’t really see him throughout the workday. We both are confident in what we’re great at and what we’re not. And we both understand that we need each other to be successful; it isn’t one’s better than the other. We honor each other’s strengths and lean into each other and our weaknesses.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

To stand tall in who I am, but also to keep my heart open to learning, growth, and change.

What do you think ambitious women get wrong about building their careers?

To keep growing in your role, especially as leaders, you have to have the confidence to hire people who are strong where you’re weak. It’s very, very important for women to be comfortable with their strengths and also understand their weaknesses. You don’t have to do it all, but you do have to know who you are. I’ve seen a lot of people get their careers cut short. They can’t grow past a certain level because they can’t do that.

Was there anything that you had to unlearn to become a leader?

Self-doubt. I’m constantly reminding myself, even today, “Trust your gut.”

Do you have a playlist that you listen to before big meetings?

Olivia Dean. I got into her music, and then Spotify led me to a different artist, Olivia Moore. She has a song called “We Glow.” It’s about shining your light. I did a Reel to her song the other day, and she started following me on Instagram. I need to reach out to her and have her make a playlist for the stores or something.

How do you recharge at the end of a long week?

I love being home at the end of the week. On Saturdays, I get coffee in the morning, do errands, grocery-shop, cook a beautiful dinner, and walk my dog. Doing homey things is how I recharge.

What’s the proudest moment of your career?

My family. Navigating building a business with my husband. When we started this, I was a teacher. It’s taken a lot of work, energy, and time. My kids now are adults, and they’re thriving, flourishing, and they’re really happy.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.