Gemma Owen’s Swimwear Line Is The Real Winner Of Love Island

It is almost finale time on Love Island, but the brand deals are just beginning. And Gemma Owen is already ahead of the game with a side hustle away from the villa that dedicated viewers of the ITV reality TV show might already be familiar with without even realising. Her brand, OG Beachwear, has made an appearance in every episode of Love Island so far. Yes, she has faithfully marketed her own brand of bikinis, one-pieces, and even jewellery.

Owen launched the brand after she finished school in 2020. Even though she’s a professional dressage rider, Owen explains on her brand’s website that “as much as I love my sport and have dedicated many years to it, upon leaving education I decided to take a different career path. My other passions are travel and fashion and that is how the dream of having my own swimwear label was born.”

The young entrepreneur also models a lot of her own line, and can be seen both on the website and the company Instagram, which has a 28k following.

As well as stylish designs, there is also a focus on sustainability. On Instagram, OG Beachwear has an ‘Ethical/Eco’ highlight, which explains that the men’s shorts are made using recycled plastic, and their items are ethically made in Bali.

OG Beachwear

It’s not a budget bikini brand though, with prices starting at £97.50 for a two-piece, and going up to £122.50 for some of the jewellery pieces. But, as Owen explains on the site, “my aim is to offer a brand that provides luxury, designer quality garments that ooze class with a hint of youth and sexiness. At OG we aim to provide a one stop beachwear shop for men and women to find all holiday resort wear and accessories that encompass the luxury vibe.” So, it might not be cheap and cheerful, but it is a sophisticated take on swimwear. And, you know, Love Island villa-worthy.