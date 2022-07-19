Love Island’s Misogyny & Casual Sexism Is Being Called Out By Charities Again

Content warning: There are references to domestic abuse throughout this article.

Domestic abuse charities are concerned over the problematic behaviour of the men in the villa. Taking the concerns public, Refuge has issued a statement highlighting the "misogyny and casual sexism" on Love Island 2022. After witnessing the guys’ immature behaviour during the two movie night episodes and how they've reacted since then, Refuge has grown "increasingly concerned" about what Love Island producers will do in response to the situation.

"Love Island has a huge audience, particularly amongst young people, and Refuge urge the producers of the show to recognise and respond to abusive behaviour when it happens," Ruthy Davison, Refuge CEO, said in a statement on Twitter. "Popular culture has an important role to play in challenging these behaviours rather than perpetuating them." Davison highlights how "gaslighting and emotional manipulation" are being "carried out by some men in the villa and should be called out."

Women's Aid has since revealed they are in talks with ITV about the aforementioned "misogynistic and controlling behaviour", to see what the network can do to address the situation. Teresa Parker, head of communications and media relations at Women's Aid, revealed to Metro that ITV's inclusion training doesn't include "specific information on abusive relationships and an understanding of controlling behaviour in relationships." Parker has also said that it's also vital for the Love Island producers to "intervene and challenge unacceptable behaviour."

Meanwhile, Women’s Aid — who previously spoke out about Adam Collard’s controversial return to the villa — have encouraged viewers to look at the “Love Respect” section of their website, which aims to educate people on gaslighting, red flags, and consent.

In response to the concerns raised, ITV has released a statement detailing how “the emotional well-being” of the islanders is of paramount importance. "Welfare is always our greatest concern, and we have dedicated welfare producers and psychological support on hand at all times, who monitor and regularly speak to all of the islanders in private and off-camera,” the network said.

Revealing the measures put in place for this summer’s cast, ITV continued: “Ahead of this series, contributors on the show were offered video training and guidance covering inclusive language around disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, behaviours and micro-aggressions.

"We are always looking at how we expand and evolve on this training to ensure that all of our islanders feel they are part of a safe and inclusive environment."

If you or anyone you know has been affected by the issues highlighted above, you can find support at Women’s Aid or Refuge.