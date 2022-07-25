Those with sensitive, acne-prone skin typically have a graveyard of skin care products that couldn’t deliver or caused too much irritation to tolerate — which is why Facetheory has created a toner that aims to replace all of those sub-par (or worse: breakout- or redness-inducing) products on your bathroom shelf. Cue the Facetheory Saliatica 2% BHA Toner T6. The formula is filled with science-backed ingredients that take care of several skin needs at once, while also cutting down on potential irritants.

That may sound too good to be true, but there is some science behind the carefully chosen ingredients, and it’s got some seriously glowing reviews to back them up.

The Facetheory Saliatica 2% BHA Toner has BHA and AHA acids (more about those below) to both exfoliate away old skin cells and promote the turnover of new ones. It also contains centella asiatica and a blend of beneficial bacteria, which aim to nourish, soothe, and balance your complexion — but unlike so many other formulas out there, this one doesn’t counteract great ingredients with cheap fillers or irritating additives. It contains zero parabens, silicones, alcohol, or mineral oil. Plus, it’s cruelty-free and unscented, so, according to reviewers, even sensitive skin types are able to tolerate it well.

FAST FACTS

Great for any type of skin, but especially oily, sensitive, or acne-prone

Unscented and free from parabens, silicones, mineral oil, and alcohol

Exfoliates, clears, hydrates, and balances

Costs only $16 for 6.8 fluid ounces

Vegan and cruelty-free

Won’t leave a residue, even though you don’t have to rinse it off

Has an overall 4.5-star rating

365-day guarantee for a replacement or refund

How Does Facetheory’s Exfoliating Toner Work?

Facetheory’s new toner has a clean, careful formula that does four main things at once. There’s a lot going on here, so let’s break down the formula into its four active ingredients:

Salicylic acid: Salicylic acid is a beta hydroxy acid (BHA) that chemically exfoliates dead skin cells to unblock pores and make room for new growth. (Those with sensitive skin may benefit from a chemical exfoliant over a physical one, which could irritate skin further.) The Facetheory toner uses 2% salicylic acid, which is powerful enough to rejuvenate your complexion, but gentle enough for all skin types.

Lactic Acid: An alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that works well with BHAs, lactic acid gently breaks down the material that binds skin cells together. This has the potential to even, brighten, and soothe skin, especially if you have unwanted hyperpigmentation. This formula contains 0.49% lactic acid.

Centella Asiatica: This botanical herb is both moisturizing and anti-inflammatory, plus it’s great for treating eczema. Over time, it can help boost collagen production, which helps your skin feel bouncy, fresh, and hydrated.

Microbiome-Balancing Complex: The microbiome-balancing complex repopulates the beneficial bacteria that live on (and protect) the surface of your skin. This not only keeps acne-causing microbes in check, so you’ll likely get fewer whiteheads, but it also helps regulate sebum production to reduce blackheads and papules.

How To Use Facetheory’s Saliatica Toner T6

One of the best things about Facetheory’s toner is that you don’t need to rinse it off after application. Just wash your face, dampen a clean cotton pad with the toner, and apply it all over your face and neck (but avoid the eye area). While it’s designed to be left on your skin, you’ll want to follow it up with your favorite moisturizer.

At first, apply it once every other day and monitor how your skin reacts. (Especially if you’re not used to active ingredients or chemical exfoliants, you may need to build up a tolerance to the formula.) If your skin responds well, this toner can be applied up to twice daily. That said, since AHAs can make your skin more sensitive to the sun, it’s important that you wear sunscreen every single day when using this toner (which, of course, you should be doing anyway).

While plenty of people (especially those with acne-prone skin) have had great results with this toner, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution for everyone. Luckily, the brand offers a 365-day money-back guarantee — even though it’s much more affordable than competing products.

Who Shouldn’t Use It?

If you’re allergic to aspirin, you shouldn’t use this toner. The brand also recommends that you skip it if you’re under 18 or if you’re currently pregnant. Those with extreme sensitivities to chemical exfoliants should also proceed with caution.

Last but definitely worth noting, since exfoliating acids can increase your skin’s sensitivity to the sun, you shouldn’t use this product if you’re unable or unwilling to use sunscreen or avoid sun exposure.

What Reviewers Are Saying

So far, Facetheory’s toner has earned an overall 4.5-star rating and plenty of rave reviews, especially from those with sensitive or acne-prone skin: “One of the best BHA exfoliants I have used. It just leaves my skin so soft and it does not dry out whatsoever,” one reviewer wrote. “It is also calming and not irritating at all. Worth the purchase!”

Another wrote, “It works like magic. [...] Within 3 days, we started seeing massive improvements. It's a wonder product. Thank you.” Low reviews are nowhere near as common, but a few people were unhappy with the consistency and the smell.

If the buyer feedback alone isn’t enough to sway you, the brand also conducted a bit of scientific research: In a clinical study of this product, researchers monitored the skin of 19 volunteers. They saw a 57% reduction of blackheads and whiteheads after 28 days.

Is Facetheory’s Saliatica 2% BHA Toner Worth It?

Most alcohol-free 2% salicylic acid treatments are pretty expensive, so at under $20, this one is note worthy. While it’s a relatively new product, its high ratings and rave reviews help to back it up.

Basically, if you’re looking to exfoliate, clear, and balance your acne-prone or sensitive skin, this multitasking toner could be a shot. If you’re not thrilled with the results, there’s always that 365-day money-back guarantee.